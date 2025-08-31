Kamala Harris Loses Secret Service Detail, California Taxpayers Pick Up the Tab

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is officially on her own—at least at the federal level. As of this week, the former vice president will no longer receive Secret Service protection, following President Donald Trump's decision to end the extended coverage that had been granted beyond the standard six-month post-office window.

With federal protection now cut off, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) will reportedly step in to provide security after the state granted Harris dignitary status on Friday. Harris, now a private citizen living in Los Angeles, is gearing up for a 15-city book tour scheduled to begin in New York City on September 24 and stretch over 107 days.

However, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) must formally approve the CHP protection, though his office predictably refused to offer transparency.

“Our office does not comment on security arrangements,” Newsom’s spokesperson Izzy Gordon said, offering the usual vague boilerplate response.

Harris had benefited from extended Secret Service coverage past the six-month mark, thanks to President Joe Biden, who had authorized extra time at the request of her aides. But Trump pulled the plug on Monday, signing a memorandum last Thursday that cut it off—not just for Harris, but also for Biden’s adult children, Hunter and Ashley, who had likewise enjoyed extended federal protection. Hunter, for example, recently traveled to South Africa, accompanied by his Secret Service detail, courtesy of taxpayers.

Under federal law, only former presidents and first ladies are entitled to lifetime Secret Service protection. The extended coverage for others, like Harris and Biden’s children, had been discretionary—and politically convenient.

Now, with the feds out, California taxpayers will likely cover the cost of Harris’ security as she embarks on a media-heavy book tour, positioning herself for whatever comes next. While her time in office is over, the state’s Democratic leadership clearly hasn’t stopped treating her like a sitting official. Meanwhile, the same state struggles to address soaring crime, homelessness, and border chaos.

Security for former officials isn’t inherently controversial. But expecting the public to keep footing the bill for someone no longer in office—especially while pretending it’s not happening—fits the usual pattern. Harris may no longer be vice president, but in California, the political perks appear to persist.

