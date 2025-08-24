Nine Days, Zero Murders: Trump’s D.C. Crackdown Delivers Results

As of this week, Washington, D.C. has now gone nine consecutive days without a single murder — a striking and rare milestone in a city long plagued by violent crime. While the left-wing media hesitates to give credit where it's due, the facts are clear. This sudden drop in violence follows directly on the heels of President Donald Trump's decisive federal crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital.

Just weeks ago, President Trump declared a crime emergency in D.C., authorizing federal intervention and deploying National Guard troops to assist law enforcement overwhelmed by years of leniency, neglect, and bureaucratic hand-wringing. The move drew predictable outrage from liberal politicians and legacy media outlets, who clutched their pearls over “federal overreach" and claimed it as an attack on black people. However, D.C. residents, who have been afraid to step foot outside their homes for years, welcomed the return of visible law enforcement and a renewed sense of order.

Since the crackdown began, arrests have surged. Hundreds of criminals, including repeat offenders and undocumented individuals with lengthy records, have been taken off the streets. Violent crime has dropped dramatically. Carjackings, robberies, and assaults are down. And for over a week now, not a single person has been murdered in a city that has too often accepted daily violence as the norm.

This outcome is not a coincidence. It is what happens when leadership stops making excuses and starts enforcing the law. For years, progressive policies and soft-on-crime prosecutors have turned a blind eye to criminal behavior, emboldening gangs and repeat offenders while everyday citizens suffered. The Trump administration’s willingness to step in and do what local leaders refused to do has made an immediate difference.

President Trump recently announced that Chicago could be the next city to see a federal intervention similar to his crackdown in Washington, D.C., telling reporters, “I think Chicago will be our next,” and adding, “And then we’ll help with New York.” His remarks signal an escalation in his national law-and-order agenda, targeting crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration in major Democrat-led cities. The response from Illinois officials was swift and critical. Gov. JB Pritzker (D), Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) condemned the plan as unnecessary, politically driven, and potentially illegal, pointing out that Chicago has already seen significant declines in violent crime, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) echoed those concerns, stating that Trump lacks the legal authority to deploy troops in Chicago without a formal request from the state.

