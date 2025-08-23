GOP Rep Brandon Gill Calls for Kamala Harris Subpoena in Biden Cognitive Probe

During a recent appearance on Fox Business' Mornings With Maria, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX), a member of the House Oversight Committee, voiced support for potentially subpoenaing former Vice President Kamala Harris in connection with the committee’s investigation into former President Joe Biden’s cognitive fitness during his time in office.

Advertisement

The conversation centered on testimony from former White House spokesman Ian Sams, who told the committee he met President Biden in person only twice during more than two years of service in the administration. Sams also noted just one virtual meeting and one phone call with the president over that same period, raising further questions among Republicans about the president’s engagement and awareness during his final years in office.

Gill pointed to Sams’ limited interaction with Biden as further evidence of what he described as a disconnect between what Americans saw and what administration officials were claiming.

“These are the people who portrayed themselves as being in the know,” he said. “The American people watched Joe Biden on TV. We could see his cognitive decline. We saw his debate performance. We saw his eyes glazing over when reporters asked him questions.”

The Texas congressman argued that those in Biden’s inner circle misled the public about his condition.

“They had no clue what they were talking about, and instead lied to the American people,” Gill said. He also criticized the media for failing to investigate the president’s mental acuity, calling it an “indictment of Left-wing legacy media” that, in his view, ran cover for the administration.

When asked directly whether the committee plans to subpoena Harris, Gill responded: “I would like to see Kamala Harris subpoenaed. I think that she should have been close to Joe Biden more than most people, and I think she’s got a lot to answer for as well.”

The discussion also touched on what host Cheryl Casone called the "autopen portion" of the investigation, referring to concerns raised about documents signed by the president using an automated signature device. Oversight Chairman James Comer has previously suggested that testimony from top officials—including Harris—could shed light on who was making key decisions and signing off on policy during Biden’s tenure.

While the investigation is still ongoing, Republicans on the Oversight Committee are intensifying their scrutiny of the president’s mental fitness and the role those closest to him may have played in shaping public perception. Subpoenaing Harris would mark a dramatic escalation—one likely to spark strong partisan debate—but for Republicans like Gill, it's a step they believe is necessary to get answers.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.







