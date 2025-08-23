VIP
NRA Declares War on Massachusetts’ Assault Weapons Ban
Court Filing Says Feds Threatened to Send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda if...
Trump Floats Sending Military Into Blue Cities to Curb Crime
Here's What Ghislaine Maxwell Told the DOJ About Trump, Clinton
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell Disproves D.C. Crime, and Rolling Stone Prosecutes Personal Beefs
Will This Be the Next State to Join the Redistricting Fight?
GOP Rep Brandon Gill Calls for Kamala Harris Subpoena in Biden Cognitive Probe
California Man Pleads Guilty for $15.9M COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
VIP
Trump Proposes Expanding Concealed-Carry Rights to Washington, D.C. to Combat Rising Crime
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Fires DIA Director Following Iran Strike Report
JD Vance Rejects Political Motive in Bolton Probe, Says Trump DOJ Will Let...
Gov. Abbott Signs Senate Bill 33 to Stop Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Logistics
CBO Projects Trump Tariffs Will Slash Deficit by $4 Trillion
Voter Registration Collapse Exposes Cracks in the Left’s Coalition
Tipsheet

Federal Workforce Faces Largest One-Year Cut Since WWII, Shrinking by 300,000 Employees in 2025

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 23, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In 2025, the federal government will see its most significant single-year reduction in civilian employment since World War II, with 300,000 fewer workers by year’s end. The federal workforce is expected to shrink from 2.4 million to 2.1 million employees, a 12.5 percent decrease, primarily driven by efforts from the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Advertisement

The new director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Scott Kupor, recently confirmed that about 80 percent of these reductions come from voluntary buyouts and transition programs designed to help employees move on with financial support. The remaining 20 percent were involuntary layoffs. Kupor emphasized that these buyouts were intentionally structured to be generous and provide ample time for affected workers to find new opportunities.

This downsizing surpasses previous cuts made by presidents, including former Presidents Reagan and Clinton, which occurred over multiple years. In contrast, the Trump administration also enacted significant workforce reductions during its tenure, including dismantling agencies like the U.S. Agency for International Development, which cut 10,000 jobs. Notable reductions have also occurred at the Department of Health and Human Services, where over 20,000 employees either accepted buyouts or were let go, and the Internal Revenue Service, which has seen approximately 7,300 dismissals.

Kupor, who transitioned from a private-sector leadership role at venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, acknowledged the personal impact these job losses have on families and communities. He expressed empathy for those affected while underscoring the government's need to streamline its workforce for greater efficiency.

Recommended

A CNN Reporter Did Not Just Say This on Live Television Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Looking ahead, Kupor does not anticipate any further large-scale layoffs this year, signaling that the most intensive phase of federal workforce reduction may be concluding. This historic downsizing marks a shift toward a leaner federal government, aligning with long-standing conservative goals to reduce bureaucracy and improve operational efficiency.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CNN Reporter Did Not Just Say This on Live Television Matt Vespa
Antifa Tried to Incite Violence Between Black and Jewish Neighbors – Watch How Their Plan Backfired Jeff Charles
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Fires DIA Director Following Iran Strike Report Sarah Arnold
Is This the Woman Who Held Up That Horrible Sign Attacking at Winsome Sears? Matt Vespa
Voter Registration Collapse Exposes Cracks in the Left’s Coalition Sarah Arnold
The UN’s Krazy Kangaroo Klimate Kourt Paul Driessen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A CNN Reporter Did Not Just Say This on Live Television Matt Vespa
Advertisement