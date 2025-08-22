Democrats Launch Expensive, Chaotic Race to the Left in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District

The Democrats' primary in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District has officially descended into a crowded, costly, and chaotic scramble to the far left—an intra-party brawl that showcases just how disconnected their bench of candidates is from the very district they’re fighting to represent.

Advertisement

With six candidates now filed to run, including everyone from a self-identified furry to a former ambassador who seems to think she’s still campaigning in Ukraine, it’s clear the Democrats are more focused on impressing coastal donors than actually connecting with the people of mid-Michigan.

Some of the Democratic contenders include Elyon Badger, a self-described furry; Bridget Brink, former Ambassador to Ukraine; Matt Maasdam, former Navy SEAL; Josh Cowen, college professor; Dr. Muhammad Salman Rais; and Alexandra Prieditis, liberal activist. All of these candidates are rooted in identity politics and progressive talking points.

Two of the race’s frontrunners, Bridget Brink and Matt Maasdam, barely have a foot in the district. Brink, fresh off her diplomatic post, bought a house in Lansing just months ago, a clear carpetbagging move designed to give her just enough of a claim to run. Maasdam, meanwhile, lives in Ann Arbor, which isn’t even in MI-07.

Brink’s announcement video mentioned Ukraine seven times before she even mentioned “Michigan." This isn’t someone focused on roads, jobs, or agriculture; this is someone chasing a congressional seat to continue a globalist resume.

In addition, Brink’s campaign is fueled almost entirely by out-of-state money. According to her Q2 FEC filing, only 5.1 percent of her itemized donations came from inside Michigan. The rest has been poured in from D.C., New York, and Chicago.

Bridget Brink’s Q2 FEC Breakdown:

• In-state (MI): $19,217.75 from 29 donors

• Out-of-state: $354,187.00 from 306 donors

• DMV region: $75,279.00

• NYC: $43,751.00

• Chicago: $47,513.00

Additionally, Veterans for Responsible Leadership endorsed Brink over Maasdam, despite his military service as a Navy SEAL.

While Democrats tear each other apart in a primary that seems more like a progressive résumé contest than a serious campaign, Republican Tom Barrett is laser-focused on the issues that matter to Michigan families: lowering costs, fighting inflation, securing the border, and protecting parental rights.

Barrett, an incumbent and veteran himself, is already being targeted by national Democrats. But with Democrats mired in a bitter race to see who can out-left the other, Barrett’s steady leadership will be a stark contrast for voters come November.

“Out of touch. Out of town. That’s the story of Democrats running in the messy primary in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. Michigan voters will reject whichever far-left, out-of-touch and out-of-town Democrat candidate emerges from the race to the left primary," NRCC spokesman Zach Bannon said.