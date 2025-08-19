Teamsters Back GOP Rep, Another Sign That Working-Class America Is Bucking the Dems

In a significant political shift that further cements the GOP’s growing blue-collar coalition, Rep. Rob Bresnahan (PA-08) has officially earned the support of the Teamsters, one of the largest and most influential labor unions in the country.

According to POLITICO, the Teamsters are backing Republicans up and down the ballot this cycle — and that includes Rep. Bresnahan, whose tireless work on behalf of Northeastern Pennsylvania’s working families is turning heads not just locally, but across the nation.

This isn't just a symbolic win — it’s a warning shot to Democrats. Working-class Americans are done waiting for empty promises from the Left. They want results. And Rep. Bresnahan is delivering.

The momentum behind Bresnahan’s pro-worker record was on full display during a recent visit from House Republican Conference Chair Lisa McClain, who joined him in NEPA to showcase the impact of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” — a sweeping legislative victory that Bresnahan helped craft and champion.

The tour included a stop at i2M, a local manufacturing powerhouse, where the CEO praised the bill as “extraordinarily important to small- and medium-sized businesses like i2M.” And for good reason — this legislation isn’t just good politics. It’s good policy:

Protected 252,000 Pennsylvania jobs

Eliminated taxes on tips and overtime for PA-08 workers

Blocked a crushing 24% tax hike

Shielded small businesses from facing a devastating 43.4% tax rate

This is what commonsense, pro-family, pro-worker conservatism looks like in action. And it’s exactly why traditional labor allies like the Teamsters are breaking ranks with the Democrats and standing with Republican leaders like Rob Bresnahan.

While the Left obsesses over woke ideology, green mandates, and bureaucratic red tape, Republicans like Bresnahan are focused on cutting taxes, protecting jobs, and building a future for working families. The results speak for themselves — and so do the endorsements.

“The writing is on the wall: Democrats have left workers behind, while Rep. Rob Bresnahan and Republicans are working relentlessly to continue earning the trust of hardworking men and women in Pennsylvania," NRCC Spokeswoman Maureen O’Toole said.

And she’s right. The Democrat Party that once stood for the American worker is now the party of elite donors, climate radicals, and beltway bureaucrats. Meanwhile, Republicans are rebuilding the working-class coalition that built this country.

Bresnahan isn’t just talking the talk, he’s passing real legislation that puts workers and families first. That’s why union support is growing. That’s why voters are noticing. And that’s why the red wave in places like NEPA is just getting started.