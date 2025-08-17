Trump's National Guard Could Soon Be Armed in D.C.

President Donald Trump is once again proving he's serious about restoring law and order—this time by considering a significant shift in policy that would allow National Guard troops patrolling Washington, D.C., to carry weapons. While current regulations have left Guard units largely unarmed during domestic deployments, sources close to the administration say Trump is weighing the option to authorize the arming of troops as part of his broader crackdown on rising crime and political unrest in the nation’s capital.

The decision comes amid a deteriorating public safety situation in Washington, D.C., where crime has spiked in recent years under failed Democrat leadership. From unchecked looting and carjackings to politically motivated violence and chaos outside federal buildings, D.C. has become a symbol of soft-on-crime policies. Trump’s move to put boots on the ground in the capital was a wake-up call, but now, the administration appears ready to take the next step.

Predictably, the left is framing the potential policy change as an “escalation” or a “militarization” of domestic affairs. However, supporters say President Trump's actions are not about intimidation, but about protection.

Under the Biden administration, D.C. became a case study in what happens when political leadership prioritizes optics over safety. Trump’s leadership flips that narrative—prioritizing the American people’s right to feel safe in their own capital, even if it makes the D.C. elite uncomfortable. If implemented, this policy could mark a turning point not just for Washington, but for how seriously the Trump administration takes dealing with real threats as a nation.

This comes as West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey (R) announced Saturday that his state would stand with President Trump in his effort to restore order in Washington, D.C., pledging the deployment of 300 to 400 National Guard troops to support federal operations in the capital.

Responding to a direct request from the Trump administration, Morrisey emphasized that West Virginia’s Guardsmen—described as “skilled and disciplined personnel”—are being sent to help “make D.C. safe and beautiful again.”

"West Virginia is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation’s capital,” Morrisey said.. “The men and women of our National Guard represent the best of our state, and this mission reflects our shared commitment to a strong and secure America.”