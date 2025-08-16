Schiff’s Fear-Mongering Over Trump-Putin Summit Ignores Reality, Plays Politics

On CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) voiced his “concerns” about President Donald Trump’s recent summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, Alaska. Schiff warned that Trump could be easily manipulated by Putin, recalling the controversial Helsinki summit during Trump’s first term when the president appeared to side with Russia over U.S. intelligence agencies.

Advertisement

Schiff’s remarks, however, come across as predictable partisan alarmism rather than grounded analysis. While he frets over hypothetical scenarios, such as Putin flattering Trump with Arctic oil deals or a “peace prize," he neglects the fact that Trump’s foreign policy has consistently aimed to recalibrate relations with Russia and reduce costly overseas conflicts.

Instead of appreciating President Trump’s willingness to engage directly with global adversaries, Schiff frames every interaction as a potential betrayal of American interests. He dismisses Trump’s skepticism about taking sides in Ukraine, ignoring the complexities of diplomacy and the need for nuanced negotiation strategies. Schiff’s demand for unconditional support for Ukraine, “forced” upon Trump, overlooks the importance of a balanced foreign policy that serves America’s long-term security.

During the interview, Schiff expressed deep worry about the outcome of Trump’s summit with Putin, recalling the Helsinki meeting where Trump appeared to side with Russia over U.S. intelligence. He criticized Trump for not negotiating on Ukraine’s behalf, praising authoritarian leaders, and being potentially easily manipulated by Putin through flattery or promises like Arctic resource deals. Schiff believes Trump lacks genuine support for Ukraine and only acts under pressure.

"So I’m deeply worried about what could come out of this. And, you know, ideally, it would be a ceasefire. But I suspect that whatever Putin suggests, you really can’t count on, the proof will be whether it really manifests after they leave Alaska," he said.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.