DHS Secretary Noem Forced into Military Housing Amid Death Threats

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is temporarily staying in military housing following a series of death threats and intense harassment, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed. The decision was made in response to what officials are calling aggressive and “vicious doxxing” efforts by political activists who have crossed the line from disagreement into intimidation. Known for her unapologetically conservative stance and firm support for law enforcement, Noem has become a frequent target. Meanwhile, assaults on ICE agents have risen sharply—jumping 830 percent between January 21 and July 14, 2025, compared to the same period last year—underscoring the growing threats facing federal personnel.

"Following the media’s publishing of the location of Secretary Noem’s Washington D.C. apartment, she has faced vicious doxxing on the dark web and a surge in death threats, including from the terrorist organizations, cartels, and criminal gangs that DHS targets. Due to threats and security concerns, she has been forced to temporarily stay in secure military housing," Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said. "Secretary Noem continues to pay rent for her Navy Yard residence."

"It’s a shame that the media chooses sensationalism over the safety of people enforcing America’s laws to keep Americans safe," McLaughlin continued.

This follows Governor Noem’s recent statement highlighting a dramatic surge in violence against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. She said assaults on ICE personnel have skyrocketed by 1,000 percent, as these officers put their lives on the line to apprehend some of the most dangerous criminal illegal immigrants. Noem emphasized that violence won't deter law enforcement, praising their continued efforts to arrest dangerous criminals like pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members.

