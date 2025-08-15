Trump’s FBI Takes Back the Nation's Capital

Thanks to the strong leadership of President Donald Trump, the FBI is finally stepping up to restore law and order in Washington, D.C. After years of soft-on-crime policies and local mismanagement, Trump’s decisive action has brought real federal muscle to the streets. With agents now actively targeting violent offenders and cleaning up crime-ridden neighborhoods, the message is clear: the days of lawlessness in our nation’s capital are over.

Advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel released eye-opening figures revealing a significant crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital overnight. In just one sweep, the FBI made 45 arrests — including 29 tied to illegal immigration and 16 connected to the recent surge in violent crime. Agents also seized three illegal firearms. Charges from the operation ranged from assault on a federal officer, drug trafficking, and possession of child sex abuse material to fugitive apprehension — and even a bizarre case involving an assault at a Subway sandwich shop. This swift action is a direct result of the renewed law-and-order focus under President Trump’s leadership.

🚨OVERNIGHT IN DC 🚨



The FBI and our partners made 45 arrests - 29 immigration-related, 16 tied to the violent crime surge, and 3 firearm seizures.



Charges include:



🟥Assault on a federal officer

🟦Possession of child sex abuse material

🟥Illegal firearms

🟦Drug trafficking… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) August 14, 2025

Patel vowed to make Washington, D.C., safe again, emphasizing that federal and local law enforcement are working around the clock to crack down on violent crime and protect American communities. Earlier this week, the FBI Director announced eight additional arrests. The charges include multiple counts of unlawful firearm possession — including two individuals previously arrested for assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, a warrant arrest for theft, and one individual caught carrying a firearm without a license after a prior vehicle theft arrest.

"Thank you President Trump @POTUS for letting good cops be cops. When we give them the tools and support they need they get the job done," Patel wrote on X.