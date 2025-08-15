VIP
D.C. is a Total Mess and It Isn’t Just Crime
DOJ Slaps a New Lawsuit on California
WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas
VIP
If Everything Is Fascism, Nothing Is Fascism
VIP
Leaked Meta Document Reveals Disturbing AI Interactions With Kids
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This...
Suspicious White Powder Triggers Evacuation at ICE Building
Requests for One Particular Service Have Skyrocketed by 400 Percent Under Trump
Did You See ICE's New Vehicles?
GOP Senator Reveals Driving Habit While in D.C. Because of Carjacking Problem
D.C. Mayor, AG Signal They Will Not Comply With Bondi's Latest Order; UPDATE:...
VIP
Here's What Obama Told Runaway Texas Democrats Amid Redistricting Showdown
Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite...
Just How Many Illegal Aliens Have Exited the U.S. Under Trump? We Now...
Tipsheet

Trump’s FBI Takes Back the Nation's Capital

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 15, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Thanks to the strong leadership of President Donald Trump, the FBI is finally stepping up to restore law and order in Washington, D.C. After years of soft-on-crime policies and local mismanagement, Trump’s decisive action has brought real federal muscle to the streets. With agents now actively targeting violent offenders and cleaning up crime-ridden neighborhoods, the message is clear: the days of lawlessness in our nation’s capital are over. 

Advertisement

FBI Director Kash Patel released eye-opening figures revealing a significant crackdown on crime in the nation’s capital overnight. In just one sweep, the FBI made 45 arrests — including 29 tied to illegal immigration and 16 connected to the recent surge in violent crime. Agents also seized three illegal firearms. Charges from the operation ranged from assault on a federal officer, drug trafficking, and possession of child sex abuse material to fugitive apprehension — and even a bizarre case involving an assault at a Subway sandwich shop. This swift action is a direct result of the renewed law-and-order focus under President Trump’s leadership. 

Patel vowed to make Washington, D.C., safe again, emphasizing that federal and local law enforcement are working around the clock to crack down on violent crime and protect American communities. Earlier this week, the FBI Director announced eight additional arrests. The charges include multiple counts of unlawful firearm possession — including two individuals previously arrested for assault, assault with a dangerous weapon, a warrant arrest for theft, and one individual caught carrying a firearm without a license after a prior vehicle theft arrest. 

Recommended

WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Thank you President Trump @POTUS for letting good cops be cops. When we give them the tools and support they need they get the job done," Patel wrote on X. 

Tags:

KASH PATEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's D.C. Takeover Matt Vespa
Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom and His Hair Gel Aren't Going to Be Happy About This Appeals Court Ruling Jeff Charles
Who Has Been Busy Destroying Democracy? Victor Davis Hanson
Fox News Blasts Schumer for Claiming He Feels 'Perfectly Safe' in D.C., Despite Full-Time Security Detail Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement