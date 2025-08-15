Just How Many Illegal Aliens Have Exited the U.S. Under Trump? We Now Have a Number.

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem revealed that 1.6 million illegal immigrants have exited the United States in under 200 days — a direct result of the tough immigration enforcement policies championed under President Donald Trump’s leadership. As of August, the message is clear: the era of open borders and federal neglect is over. Law and order are being restored, and American sovereignty is once again being taken seriously. Noem called the sharp decline a victory for American citizens, the rule of law, and the safety of American communities.

The U.S. southern border has undergone a dramatic transformation under President Trump’s leadership. Thanks to bold policy changes such as reinstating Remain in Mexico, ending catch-and-release, and unleashing ICE to enforce the law fully, the incentives for illegal immigration have all but disappeared. The results speak for themselves: July 2025 set a new record with just 24,628 total border encounters, the lowest monthly total ever recorded by CBP. Nationwide, only 6,177 apprehensions were made, including just 4,601 at the Southwest border, both historic lows. On average, just 148 illegal crossings per day were logged, a staggering drop from the chaotic flood under past administrations. And in a decisive break from failed policies of the past, not a single illegal border crosser has been released into the U.S. interior for three straight months.

"This is massive. This means safer streets, taxpayer savings, pressure off of schools and hospital services, and better job opportunities for Americans," Noem wrote on X.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) praised the achievement, which is thanks to President Trump’s bold immigration policies and Noem’s strong enforcement, both of which are focused on putting Americans first.