D.C. Police Chief Stumped by Basic Question on Chain of Command

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 12, 2025 7:30 PM
After President Donald Trump announced he would federalize control of Washington, D.C.’s law enforcement to combat the city’s spiraling crime crisis, the lack of leadership within the Democrat-run capital was on full display. In a stunning moment during a press conference, D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith appeared baffled when asked a basic question about the chain of command, responding, “What does that mean?” 

The question wasn’t complicated. It was about leadership, clarity, and accountability, all essential components in a moment of crisis. For the top law enforcement officer in the nation’s capital to express confusion about who’s in charge is a clear sign of dysfunction at the highest levels of city government. It’s exactly this kind of disarray that prompted President Trump to take control of the nation's capital. 

On Monday, President Trump announced a plan to federalize law enforcement in Washington, D.C., aimed at combating rising crime rates in the city. This involves placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under federal control through the invocation of Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. The move is designed to restore order by deploying additional federal resources, including the National Guard, to supplement local police efforts. The plan is in direct response to the soft-on-crime policies by the D.C. Council and local leadership, which critics have argued have contributed to a surge in violent crime. 

