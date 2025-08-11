CNN 'Fact-Checks' Trump Live, Claims D.C. Crime Isn’t a Problem

CNN attempted to “fact-check” President Donald Trump live on-air as he announced his decisive action to tackle out-of-control crime in Washington, D.C. Armed with a series of slick-looking charts, the left-leaning network insisted that crime in the nation's capital “isn’t actually a problem,” despite a surge in violent incidents, many committed by juveniles as young as 12, 13, and 14 years old.

While President Trump laid out plans to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police and deploy the National Guard under Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act, CNN pivoted immediately to downplay the chaos that everyday residents of the capital have been living with for years under soft-on-crime Democrat leadership.

CNN tries to "fact-check" Trump live on the air with a series of charts insisting crime is not a problem at all in Washington D.C.



I guess CNN thinks crime is okay in the District and that their anchors and correspondents see nothing at issue with the rise in 12, 13, 14 year… pic.twitter.com/Tbc4dMF7u3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 11, 2025

Apparently, CNN believes that lawlessness only matters when it affects their own newsroom. As long as the statistics can be manipulated to fit a narrative, they’re willing to tell Americans what they see and experience. To the left-wing network, rising assaults, carjackings, and juvenile crime isn’t real.

The network’s move comes as D.C. faces growing concern over teen-led crime waves, where roving gangs of minors commit brazen daylight assaults, carjackings, and robberies with little fear of prosecution. As U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro pointed out in her press conference with President Trump on Monday, under current D.C. laws, most offenders under the age of 18 can’t even be prosecuted unless the crime is murder or rape.

