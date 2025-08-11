How Bad Is D.C. Crime? Here Are the Stats.
CNN 'Fact-Checks' Trump Live, Claims D.C. Crime Isn’t a Problem

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 11, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

CNN attempted to “fact-check” President Donald Trump live on-air as he announced his decisive action to tackle out-of-control crime in Washington, D.C. Armed with a series of slick-looking charts, the left-leaning network insisted that crime in the nation's capital “isn’t actually a problem,” despite a surge in violent incidents, many committed by juveniles as young as 12, 13, and 14 years old.

While President Trump laid out plans to federalize the D.C. Metropolitan Police and deploy the National Guard under Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act, CNN pivoted immediately to downplay the chaos that everyday residents of the capital have been living with for years under soft-on-crime Democrat leadership.

Apparently, CNN believes that lawlessness only matters when it affects their own newsroom. As long as the statistics can be manipulated to fit a narrative, they’re willing to tell Americans what they see and experience. To the left-wing network, rising assaults, carjackings, and juvenile crime isn’t real.

The network’s move comes as D.C. faces growing concern over teen-led crime waves, where roving gangs of minors commit brazen daylight assaults, carjackings, and robberies with little fear of prosecution. As U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro pointed out in her press conference with President Trump on Monday, under current D.C. laws, most offenders under the age of 18 can’t even be prosecuted unless the crime is murder or rape.

CRIME

