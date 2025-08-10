Newsom Backs Texas Dems’ Escape to Thwart GOP Redistricting Effort

A group of Texas Democratic lawmakers who fled their own state to block Republican-backed redistricting efforts have now surfaced in California, meeting with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Their mission? To coordinate with California Democrats on a scheme to redraw districts in a way that boosts Democratic power and cancels out GOP gains in Texas ahead of the 2026 elections.

Reports indicate that California lawmakers are preparing their own strategy to redraw district lines in a way that benefits Democrats and offsets any Republican gains made in Texas in 2026. Newsom revealed at a news conference following discussions with legislators that a proposed map will likely be unveiled next week. While Democrats continue to back the state’s independent redistricting commission, Newsom stressed the need to push back against Trump’s efforts in GOP-controlled states aimed at boosting their party’s chances in next year’s midterms.

"Make no mistake, California is moving forward,” Newsom said. “We are talking about emergency measures to respond to what’s happening in Texas, and we will nullify what happens in Texas.”

"They drew first blood," the governor added, referring to Republicans.

Newsom described the action as a direct response to Texas, emphasizing that it would be carried out openly. He also indicated that if the proposal passes, Democrats could gain as many as five additional seats. This plan would enable Democrats to sidestep the state's independent redistricting commission temporarily and create a new congressional map before the 2026 elections. The governor hinted that California is preparing to take swift measures, whether through new policies, legislation, or tactics, to counteract Texas’s recent moves.

"We’ll pick up five seats with the consent of the people. And that’s the difference between the approach we’re taking and the approach they’re taking," Newsom said. "We’re doing it on a temporary basis. We’re doing it in a fully transparent way, and we’re doing it by asking the people of the state of California for their consent and support."

California is expected to become the first Democrat-run state to launch an early redistricting effort ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, aiming to counter Texas’s Republican-led redistricting strategy. Newsom noted that Democrats have until August 22 to place the proposal on the ballot.

