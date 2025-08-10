Well, 249 Years Was A Pretty Good Run…
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Unloads on Crime in the U.S. in Trump's First 200 Days

Sarah Arnold
August 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump’s second term is off to a roaring start, with FBI Director Kash Patel leading the charge in making America safer, fast. In just his first 200 days on the job, Patel has unleashed an aggressive law-and-order agenda that’s delivering real results for the American people.

Under his leadership, the FBI has arrested over 1,600 violent offenders targeting children, including around 270 involved in human trafficking, an unmistakable signal that predators will find no safe harbor under Trump’s watch. At the same time, the agency seized an astonishing 1,500 kilograms of fentanyl, enough to endanger millions, underscoring a revitalized commitment to tackling the drug crisis head-on.

That's not all. 

Patel announced that he has spearheaded 1,000 arrests tied to foreign terrorist organizations, dismantling a rising threat to domestic safety. The Trump administration's crackdown shows the renewed FBI is sharpening its focus on violent crime, illicit trafficking, child exploitation, and terrorism, which are now top priorities-- unlike the previous administration. 

Patel has vowed to aggressively pursue criminals who harm children, emphasizing that the Trump administration is focused on taking real action, and not just making false promises. 

