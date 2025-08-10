J.D. Vance Calls on GOP to Get Aggressive on Redistricting: 'Time to Fight Fire with Fire'

Vice President J.D. Vance is urging Republicans to step up and take bold, decisive action to combat the Democrats' aggressive use of gerrymandering—a tactic Texas Democrats recently used to cling to power in key states. As Democrats manipulate district lines to tilt elections in their favor, Vance is calling on the GOP to stop playing defense and start fighting back to ensure fair representation and uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

During an interview with Fox News on Sunday, Vance argued that illegal immigration is skewing congressional apportionment to benefit Democrats unfairly. He also argued that the U.S. democratic system is broken, claiming that election outcomes often don’t reflect the will of the voters in terms of representation.

"We're just trying to rebalance the scales and frankly push back against a very unfair system created by the Democrats," Vance said.

The vice president said that Democrats have long held the advantage in redistricting, but under President Donald Trump’s leadership, Republicans are finally pushing back. He called it “ridiculously unfair” that illegal immigrants are counted in determining House seats.

"The only real way to fight back against it is for us to redistrict, in some ways, as aggressively as these hard blue states have done," he continued.

Vance claimed that counting illegal aliens in the population gives blue states like California more congressional seats than they should have, taking representation away from red states. As redistricting fights heat up, he said that Republicans need to start redrawing maps in their favor, regardless of whether it makes Democrats more aggressive.

"There's just not a whole lot of juice left out of that lemon," Vance said. "The Democrats have already gone as far as they possibly can."