Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Slams Trump-Putin Meeting as a Failure, Days Before It Even Happens

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 09, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

CNN contributor Scott Jennings pushed back hard against Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who attempted to label the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska a failure preemptively—before it even takes place. However, Rogin dismissed Jennings' call for objectivity, bluntly insisting, "No, it's accurate." The exchange perfectly illustrates the left-leaning media’s obsession with undermining President Donald Trump at every chance and choosing to smear diplomatic efforts in advance rather than judging them on results. 

CNN political analyst Josh Rogin dismissed the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting as "very concerning" — despite it not having happened yet. Rogin argued that the reported terms overwhelmingly favor Russian President Vladimir Putin, making it, in his view, easy to predict the outcome. “It’s accurate,” he said, suggesting that continuing support for Ukraine would be the better path, rather than pursuing diplomacy through a meeting he believes is already doomed. 

However, Jennings pushed back, emphasizing that Putin is a key driver of the conflict and arguing that refusing to engage in dialogue won’t lead to any resolution. He insisted that sitting down with Putin is essential if the U.S. hopes to play a role in securing a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. 

On Friday, President Trump announced plans to meet with the Russian President on August 15 in Alaska. 

The state is positioned at the intersection of North America and Asia and sits just two miles from Russia. Alaska serves as a critical hub for national defense, energy security, and Arctic influence. With both the Pacific and Arctic regions directly impacting the state, Alaska stands at the front lines of global developments long before the rest of the country feels their effects. 

