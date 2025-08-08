DOJ Takes the Gloves Off Against Venezuela's Maduro
Democrat Esther Kim Varet Launches Vile Racist Attack on Congresswoman Young Kim

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 08, 2025 1:00 PM
Democrat Esther Kim Varet just exposed the ugly truth about the modern Left. In a jaw-dropping Instagram tirade, Varet launched one of the most vile, racist, and xenophobic attacks we’ve seen in recent memory—targeting Congresswoman Young Kim, a proud Korean-American immigrant who has spent her life serving her community and breaking glass ceilings. Varet’s rant wasn’t just offensive—it was unhinged, filled with personal insults mocking Congresswoman Kim’s accent, heritage, and intelligence. This is the hypocrisy of the Democrat Party on full display. They love to lecture Californians about “tolerance,” “diversity,” and “immigrant rights,” but when a successful immigrant woman dares to think independently and embrace conservative values, the mask comes off. Kim Varet’s hateful outburst is a direct assault on the very ideals Democrats claim to champion—and it’s a stark reminder that their so-called inclusivity only extends to those who toe the progressive line. Californians deserve better than a hate-filled extremist who smears women of color for political gain. 

"Unhinged Democrat Esther Kim Varet is a hate-filled bigot who embodies the worst of today’s political discourse. Californians will reject this vile extremist who has no business representing them in Congress," NRCC Spokesman Christian Martinez said. 

This is what the Democrat Party has become-- a political machine that preaches “tolerance” and “diversity” from the rooftops, but shows nothing but disdain for women of color who refuse to partake in the far-left orthodoxy. When a conservative immigrant woman dares to challenge the progressive narrative, she is ridiculed, demeaned, and dehumanized by the very people who claim to champion inclusion. Kim Varet’s hateful rant reveals not only her own deep-seated bigotry but also the double standard that defines today’s Democratic Party.

This wasn’t just a personal attack—it was an assault on every immigrant, woman, and minority who chooses to break ranks with the Left. Ultimately, the contrast couldn’t be more apparent: one woman serves with honor; the other spews contempt. 

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Esther Kim Varet. 

