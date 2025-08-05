VIP
California Democrats Push Radical Guardianship Bill That Sidelines Parents

August 05, 2025
California lawmakers are pushing forward with AB 495, a dangerous bill that would allow virtually any adult to take legal responsibility for someone else’s child, without court oversight, background checks, or even the parents’ consent. Disguised as a “Family Preparedness Plan,” the legislation is being marketed as a compassionate fix for immigration-related disruptions. 

Under AB 495, any loosely affiliated adult, a neighbor, a church volunteer, even a distant acquaintance, could be given the authority to enroll kids in school, approve medical procedures, and make decisions usually reserved for a legal guardian. No judge would have to approve it, and no agency would have to vet it. This means that no parent would have to sign off. The bill even allows the courts to assign secondary guardians to children when a parent is temporarily unavailable, such as during immigration proceedings, but then goes a step further by sealing those court records, shielding them from public scrutiny. 

It gets even worse. 

Daycare centers would be forced to adopt “state-approved” anti-cooperation policies with immigration enforcement, effectively turning preschools and childcare facilities into sanctuary zones, even if it puts the child or others at risk. The legislation empowers the state and unvetted adults while marginalizing parents. The California Family Council has described it as a "kidnapper’s dream," because under the law, someone dangerous could gain legal authority over a child through a simple affidavit with no questions asked. This is just the latest example of the Left’s war on the family.

The legislation was introduced in the California Assembly by Assemblymember Celeste Rodriguez (D) in February. It has moved swiftly through the legislature, passing the Assembly on June 3 with a 62–7 vote. In the Senate, the bill advanced out of the Judiciary and Human Services Committee on July 1 by a vote of 11–2, and was then approved by another Senate committee on July 7 with a 4–1 vote, sending it to the Appropriations Committee. As of now, AB 495 is engrossed and awaiting review, with a hearing scheduled for August 18, 2025. 

