Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie
A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
VIP
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
VIP
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts Down a Political Prisoner
MS NOW Has Iranian Official Proving the White House Correct; CNN Panel Shouts...
Defense of Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea Requires Air Superiority
Defense of Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea Requires Air Superiority
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
The Future of the Dean Dome: Tradition, Stewardship and Carolina Basketball's Next Chapter
The Future of the Dean Dome: Tradition, Stewardship and Carolina Basketball's Next Chapter
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 1
Iranian Women’s Courage Must Not Be Forgotten on International Women’s Day, Part 1
One Historic Town Dismisses the Pledge of Allegiance
One Historic Town Dismisses the Pledge of Allegiance
Pink Slips for DEI and ESG?
Pink Slips for DEI and ESG?
Tipsheet

Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | March 07, 2026 2:00 PM
Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Two women – one from California and the other from Colorado – have been found guilty by a jury of a felony stalking charge for following a United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deportation officer home and livestreaming their pursuit on social media.

Advertisement

Cynthia Raygoza, 38, of Riverside, and Ashleigh Brown, 38, of Aurora, Colorado, were found guilty late Friday of one count of stalking.

“Justice has been served against two agitators who stalked a federal employee, livestreamed it on social media, and traumatized both the victim and his family,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Our Constitution protects peaceful protest – not political violence and unlawful intimidation.”

According to evidence presented at a four-day trial, on August 28, 2025, the defendants – while dressed in black and concealing their faces with black masks – followed the victim from a federal building in downtown Los Angeles to his personal residence. The victim was heading home to his family for an outing that included a surprise for his sons, ages three and seven.

The defendants livestreamed on their Instagram accounts their pursuit of the victim and provided directions as they followed the victim home, encouraging their viewers to share the livestream. The Instagram accounts they used to livestream the event were “ice_out_of_la,” “defendmesoamericanculture,” and “corn_maiden_design.”

Recommended

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME ICE LOS ANGELES

Upon arriving at the victim’s neighborhood, the defendants shouted to bystanders while livestreaming on Instagram that their “neighbor is ICE,” “la migra lives here,” and “ICE lives on your street and you should know.” Raygoza also threatened to “pop” the victim. Both the victim’s wife and a concerned neighbor called 911 in response to the defendants’ actions.

Brown then publicly disclosed on Instagram an address approximately 100 feet from the victim’s home and told viewers, “Come on down.” In response, several individuals – also wearing masks – appeared outside the victim’s home.

The victim’s wife, whom the defendants targeted with racial slurs, and the victim's children witnessed the incident and suffered emotional distress. The increased traffic from onlookers in the ensuing weeks caused the victim and his family to relocate to a different county. The forced move significantly disrupted the education of the victim’s children. The victim’s 3-year-old son, who has a disability, lost several social and health care benefits that were tied to his former county. 

Advertisement

United States District Judge Stephen V. Wilson scheduled a June 8 sentencing hearing, at which time Raygoza and Brown will face up to five years in federal prison. 

The jury found Raygoza and Brown not guilty of one count of conspiracy to publicly disclose the personal information of a federal agent. The jury also acquitted Samane Sandra Carmona, 25, of Panorama City, of both charges she faced: conspiracy and stalking.

Homeland Security Investigations investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorneys Lauren E. Border of the General Crimes Section and Clifford D. Mpare of the Major Crimes Section are prosecuting this case.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act Joseph Chalfant
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway? Paul Driessen
A Colorado Dem Just Got Busted for Peddling a Massive Campaign Lie Matt Vespa
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded Joseph Chalfant
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement