Greg Abbott Takes Emergency Action to Remove Derelict Texas Democrats Who Skipped Special Session

In a decisive move to uphold the rule of law and ensure the will of the people is carried out, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has taken emergency action to begin the removal of Democrat Texas House members who have abandoned their duties by refusing to show up for the special session. These lawmakers, elected to represent their constituents, have instead chosen to obstruct the legislative process and grind state government to a halt for partisan gain. Abbott's action sends a clear message that if you don’t show up to work, you don’t get to keep the job.

On Tuesday, Gov. Abbott filed an emergency petition with the Texas Supreme Court to remove State Representative Gene Wu from office, identifying him as the ringleader of the Democrat lawmakers who fled the state to break quorum and obstruct the legislative process deliberately.

"Today I took emergency action to begin the removal from office of derelict Democrat Texas House members who refuse to show up for the special session," Abbott wrote on X.

"I made clear in a formal statement on Sunday, August 3, that if the Texas House Democrats were not in attendance when the House reconvened at 3:00 PM on Monday, August 4, then action would be taken to seek their removal," Abbott continued. "They have not returned and have not met the quorum requirements. Representative Wu and the other Texas House Democrats have shown a willful refusal to return, and their absence for an indefinite period of time deprives the House of the quorum needed to meet and conduct business on behalf of Texans. Texas House Democrats abandoned their duty to Texans, and there must be consequences."

The lawsuit argues that Representative Wu, along with other Texas House Democrats who abandoned their legislative duties, effectively vacated their offices and should be removed. It also highlights evidence suggesting that Wu and his colleagues may have solicited and accepted benefits in exchange for skipping a vote—bolstering the case for their removal and raising serious allegations of bribery.

