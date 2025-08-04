Trump Just Punished a Major Country for Funding Russia’s War Machine
Tipsheet

Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block Redistricting Vote

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 04, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

In a bold move to uphold the rule of law and ensure democratic processes aren't hijacked by partisan theatrics, the Texas House has passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the runaway Democrats who fled to Illinois. These lawmakers abandoned their posts in a desperate attempt to block the adoption of constitutionally redrawn U.S. House maps — maps supported by President Donald Trump and designed to reflect the will of Texas voters. Rather than engage in the legislative process, these Democrats chose to obstruct it, and now face the consequences of their dereliction of duty. 

On Monday, the Texas House passed a motion to issue arrest warrants for the Democrats who left Texas for Illinois. 

On Sunday, dozens of Texas House Democrats fled the state—traveling to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts—in a calculated effort to deny the Legislature the quorum needed to advance a Republican-backed congressional redistricting plan. The proposal, supported by President Trump, would create five new GOP-leaning U.S. House districts ahead of the pivotal 2026 midterm elections. In response, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued stern warnings, threatening the absent lawmakers with $500 daily fines, potential removal from office, and even arrest. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton echoed the urgency, calling for the legislators to be “found, arrested, and brought back” to the Capitol to fulfill their constitutional duties. Meanwhile, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) pledged to shield the Democrats while offering logistical support—though he notably declined to cover any financial penalties they incurred.

Abbott set a 3pm deadline for Monday to return to their home state, which many Democrats missed. They now face removal from office. 

