New York’s Map Manipulator: Hochul’s Latest Power Grab to Undo GOP Wins

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is once again exposing the left’s blatant hypocrisy.

After already manipulating congressional maps ahead of the 2024 election to erase three Republican seats won in 2022, Hochul is now openly calling for another round of redistricting, but this time under the disguise of responding to Texas’s mid-cycle redistricting push.

Hochul said that New York must "fight fire with fire" and actively explore ways to redraw the state’s congressional maps in response to Republican redistricting efforts in places like Texas. She stated that “all’s fair in love and war,” confirmed state legislative leaders are supportive, and emphasized that legal and legislative strategies are already being reviewed to push forward the new maps and counter what she called a “brazen assault."

Kathy Hochul now says that she wants to redraw New York's congressional lines in response to Texas.



New York literally just did right before the 2024 election to eliminate three Republican seats that they lost in the 2022 midterms. pic.twitter.com/5WbebzML2c — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2025

"And as I’ve said, another overused but applicable phrase, ‘All’s fair in love and war.’ That’s why I’m exploring with our leaders every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible,” Hochul said, adding that state legislative leaders were “on board.”

"We’re already working on a legislative process, reviewing our legal strategies, and we’ll do everything in our power to stop this brazen assault,” she continued.

The governor's remarks come after Texas House Democrats left the state to prevent Republican lawmakers from having enough members present to pass a new congressional map. They traveled to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts. The proposed map would give Republicans five more seats, even though the current map already heavily favors the GOP. A Texas House panel had advanced the maps last week, teeing up a vote on the House floor.

About 50 Texas House Democrats chartered a $40M Embraer 170 from CommutAir, costing tens of thousands per hour, to flee to Illinois on Sunday, aiming to block the GOP’s push to redistrict the state.



Who is paying for this? pic.twitter.com/ePcUan3qnq — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 4, 2025

New York uses a redistricting commission to create its congressional maps, but the state Legislature has to approve them. Any changes to the state constitution require approval in two consecutive legislative sessions before being voted on by the public, so that Democrats couldn’t change the maps in time for the 2026 elections.

New York @GovKathyHochul: "If Republicans are willing to rewrite these rules to give themselves an advantage then they're leaving us no choice. We must do the same...I'm exploring with our leaders every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible." pic.twitter.com/wZe8odFGVe — CSPAN (@cspan) August 4, 2025

