Trump Just Punished a Major Country for Funding Russia’s War Machine
A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered
Wait, Jim Acosta Did *What* With a Parkland Shooting Victim?
VIP
Trump Is Just Doing Business
Watch How Cory Booker Responds When Asked About Socialist NYC Mayor Candidate Zohran...
VIP
Second Amendment Foundation, Others File Lawsuit Challenging National Firearms Act
Trump 'Is a Piece of S**t': Crockett’s Plan to Win the Midterms
Florida Law Enforcement Net 48 Suspected Child Predators, 153 Charges Filed
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Cheers on Socialist Mamdani, Dems Back Communist Agenda While City Crumbl...
Democrats Turn to Deepfake Tactics to Boost Jon Ossoff in Georgia
Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block...
VIP
Republican Lawmaker Will Introduce Bill Banning Mid-Decade Redistricting in This Blue Stat...
Even President Trump Said It's the 'HOTTEST' Ad Out there
Canadian Official Gives Insight on a Possible Trade Deal With the US
Tipsheet

New York’s Map Manipulator: Hochul’s Latest Power Grab to Undo GOP Wins

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 04, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is once again exposing the left’s blatant hypocrisy. 

After already manipulating congressional maps ahead of the 2024 election to erase three Republican seats won in 2022, Hochul is now openly calling for another round of redistricting, but this time under the disguise of responding to Texas’s mid-cycle redistricting push.

Advertisement

Hochul said that New York must "fight fire with fire" and actively explore ways to redraw the state’s congressional maps in response to Republican redistricting efforts in places like Texas. She stated that “all’s fair in love and war,” confirmed state legislative leaders are supportive, and emphasized that legal and legislative strategies are already being reviewed to push forward the new maps and counter what she called a “brazen assault."

"And as I’ve said, another overused but applicable phrase, ‘All’s fair in love and war.’ That’s why I’m exploring with our leaders every option to redraw our state congressional lines as soon as possible,” Hochul said, adding that state legislative leaders were “on board.” 

"We’re already working on a legislative process, reviewing our legal strategies, and we’ll do everything in our power to stop this brazen assault,” she continued. 

The governor's remarks come after Texas House Democrats left the state to prevent Republican lawmakers from having enough members present to pass a new congressional map. They traveled to Illinois, New York, and Massachusetts. The proposed map would give Republicans five more seats, even though the current map already heavily favors the GOP. A Texas House panel had advanced the maps last week, teeing up a vote on the House floor.

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement

New York uses a redistricting commission to create its congressional maps, but the state Legislature has to approve them. Any changes to the state constitution require approval in two consecutive legislative sessions before being voted on by the public, so that Democrats couldn’t change the maps in time for the 2026 elections. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Wait, Jim Acosta Did *What* With a Parkland Shooting Victim? Matt Vespa
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal Jeff Charles
A Grand Jury Investigation Into the Russia Hoax Has Been Ordered Katie Pavlich
Support Democrats’ Right to Speak Freely and Make Damn Fools of Themselves Kurt Schlichter
Texas House Approves Arrest Warrants for Democrats Who Fled to Illinois to Block Redistricting Vote Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement