Mark Halperin Drops Bombshell: Biden Team Holding 'Embarrassing' Dirt on Harris if She Turns on Them

Veteran political journalist Mark Halperin has sparked significant buzz after hinting that the Biden team is sitting on politically damaging information about former Vice President Kamala Harris, material they may be ready to drop if she makes a serious move to run for office. Halperin suggested that the Biden camp has "embarrassing" intel on Harris should she turn on them, raising eyebrows among insiders already skeptical of her electability.

Advertisement

During an appearance on “The Morning Meeting," Halperin suggested that if Harris challenges former President Joe Biden or distances herself from his campaign, the Biden team may release damaging information about her. He claimed they have stories showing how much they tried to prepare Harris for leadership—and how they ultimately concluded she was not capable. Halperin also implied that these accounts could be politically embarrassing and would be used to undermine her credibility.

"And if the Biden people feel threatened, you will hear stories about Kamala Harris as vice president that will not make her look good. Okay? So there’s a closeness to the couples — it’s not like they’re at war currently — but I’m telling you, if Joe Biden feels threatened, if his people feel threatened by her, this is going to escalate in a big way,” he said. “And she will have a hard time defending against the stories if that dam bursts. They were extraordinary in trying to help her do the job of vice president. They gave her every opportunity. And they found in some instances that she had some issues.”

Earlier this week, Harris revealed she will be releasing a book this September detailing her 2024 presidential campaign, which she has already started promoting. Meanwhile, Halperin shared on his 2WAY platform that the Biden team tried to support Harris both as vice president and potential presidential contender, but ultimately decided she was not up to the task.