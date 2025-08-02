Dem Senator Praises Trump’s Trade Strategy: 'It’s Going Well'

In a surprising yet telling moment of bipartisan agreement, Democratic Sen. John Fetterman (PA) recently acknowledged that President Donald Trump was “right” to challenge China on trade—marking a rare break from the Democratic Party’s usual orthodoxy. As the Biden administration struggles to regain leverage in international trade talks, Fetterman’s nod to Trump’s tough-on-China stance signals a growing recognition that the GOP’s America-first trade policies are resonating with working-class voters and yielding real.

On Friday, Fetterman acknowledged that his party had misjudged President Trump’s tariff strategy, admitting that the ongoing trade war is “going well.”

"I'm a huge fan of Bill Maher, and I mean, I think he's really one of the oracles for my party, and he acknowledged it, it's like, hey, he thought that the tariffs were going to tank the economy, and then he acknowledged that it didn't," Fetterman said. "So, for me... it seems like the E.U. thing has been going well, and I guess we'll see how it happens with China."

However, not all Democrats feel the same about Trump's tariffs as Fetterman does.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) warned that while the tariff hikes might bring in more revenue initially, they could soon lead to higher consumer prices and major disruptions across U.S. industries. He cautioned that companies may struggle to get the products and materials they need, which could impact both supply chains and the broader economy.

President Trump is set to raise tariffs on Canadian goods from 25 percent to 35 percent starting Friday, citing Canada’s failure to take meaningful steps in helping reduce the flow of fentanyl and other illegal drugs into the U.S. According to the White House, Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at holding Canada responsible for its part in the ongoing drug crisis.

He also issued a separate executive order that adjusts reciprocal tariff rates for certain countries, part of a broader strategy to address America’s trade imbalances. The White House stated that these moves are part of Trump’s ongoing commitment to defending U.S. national security and economic interests by ensuring fair and mutually beneficial trade agreements.

