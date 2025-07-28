'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters

A New York City rally dubbed “We’re With Colbert” drew less than two dozen protesters following the cancellation of Stephen Colbert’s late-night show, which the host blames on President Donald Trump. Once the darling of left-wing comedy, Colbert’s dwindling relevance and plummeting ratings finally caught up with him. Despite years of pushing a partisan agenda disguised as humor, even his core audience couldn’t be bothered to show up.

On Sunday, only 20 protestors stood outside CBS Broadcast studios to protest the cancellation of Colbert's show, with most demonstrators leaving after just a few minutes. Organizers for the rally said the event was meant to be part of a nationwide call for “integrity.” Protestors, many wearing face masks, held signs with photos of Colbert's face on them that read "I'm with Colbert."

"Our country is not perfect, never has been,” the event’s organizer said.

"But we’ve always had the First Amendment, and now Mango Mussolini is trying to take that from us,” he said, using a disrespectful nickname for President Trump.

Social media had a field day exposing how little the public actually cares about Colbert’s show being canceled—contrary to the hype pushed by left-wing media.

Colbert's show was cancelled because he was costing the network CBS, which was incurring financial losses exceeding $40 million annually, despite being the network's top-rated late-night program. The show's high production costs, including Colbert's $15 million salary and a staff of 200, contributed to its unsustainable financial model.

However, Colbert unsurprisingly accused President Trump of orchestrating the show's cancellation.

