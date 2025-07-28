The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With...
Her Baby Died in Foster Care—and the State Still Won’t Explain How
Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
VIP
With So Many Staffers Rushing for the Exits, Washington Post Should Just Remove...
VIP
As Adams Celebrates Taking 3,000 Illegal Guns of NYC's Streets, There Are Questions
Street Elmo Crashes Anti-ICE Protest in Bizarre Showdown
Mace to Make a Major Decision About Her Political Future in the Next...
Trump, Mike Lee Urge Senate to Cancel Recess and Confirm Appointments
VIP
Arizona Woman Gets 8 Years for Helping North Korean Spies Infiltrate U.S. Companies...
Flight Passenger Shouts 'Death to Trump', 'Allahu Akbar', Makes Bomb Threats Midair
'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters
The Trump Admin Cracks Down on These States for Defying Title IX
VIP
TikTok Hired a Hate Speech Manager. Here's Why.
Bibles, Crucifixes, and Mezuzahs in the Office: Trump Admin Issues New Memo
Tipsheet

'Golf Force One': Trump’s Security Goes Full Beast Mode After Assassination Attempt

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 28, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

One year after an assassination attempt on his life, President Donald Trump's security detail has been significantly beefed up. 

On Sunday at the Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, Trump played protected by a heavily armored “Golf Force One” cart. While the president rode in a regular white golf cart, his security team was prepared for any potential threat with the fortified vehicle nearby. This high-tech armored cart comes just ten months after an attempted assassination when a suspect nearly aimed an SKS-style rifle at Trump at his West Palm Beach golf resort. Security experts say it resembles an armored golf cart modeled after Trump’s official limousine, famously known as “The Beast.” 

Advertisement

"Just looking at the front windscreen, that looks armored," Gary Relf, director of Armoured Car Services, stated. “The windscreen is a giveaway, as are the side panels, doors, and the large panel at the rear above the load tray.”

Violent rhetoric aimed at President Trump has reached alarming levels, fueled mainly by left-wing agitators and the mainstream media’s relentless attacks. The attempted assassination last year at his West Palm Beach golf course proved just how dangerous this toxic environment has become, with radical actors willing to resort to violence simply because they oppose Trump’s America-first vision. 

Trump’s security measures have been significantly enhanced. The U.S. Secret Service has implemented a comprehensive security overhaul. This includes deploying counter-surveillance drones, establishing anti-scale fencing at public events, and integrating advanced ballistic systems to safeguard the president during his public appearances. Additionally, the Secret Service has updated its Protective Operations Manual to ensure a threat-based methodology for allocating assets and resources, as mandated by the Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024.

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.



Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Oh, How This Now-Former Republican Has Fallen Matt Vespa
'We’re With Colbert' Rally Flops With Just 20 Protesters Sarah Arnold
The Georgia Senate Race Just Got a MAGA Shot in the Arm With This Entry Matt Vespa
Do Republicans Have a Decent Shot at Defying History in the Midterms? Guy Benson
Flight Passenger Shouts 'Death to Trump', 'Allahu Akbar', Makes Bomb Threats Midair Abigail Johnson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Blocks a Major Provision in Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Jeff Charles
Advertisement