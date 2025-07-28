'Golf Force One': Trump’s Security Goes Full Beast Mode After Assassination Attempt

One year after an assassination attempt on his life, President Donald Trump's security detail has been significantly beefed up.

On Sunday at the Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire, Trump played protected by a heavily armored “Golf Force One” cart. While the president rode in a regular white golf cart, his security team was prepared for any potential threat with the fortified vehicle nearby. This high-tech armored cart comes just ten months after an attempted assassination when a suspect nearly aimed an SKS-style rifle at Trump at his West Palm Beach golf resort. Security experts say it resembles an armored golf cart modeled after Trump’s official limousine, famously known as “The Beast.”

"Just looking at the front windscreen, that looks armored," Gary Relf, director of Armoured Car Services, stated. “The windscreen is a giveaway, as are the side panels, doors, and the large panel at the rear above the load tray.”

Violent rhetoric aimed at President Trump has reached alarming levels, fueled mainly by left-wing agitators and the mainstream media’s relentless attacks. The attempted assassination last year at his West Palm Beach golf course proved just how dangerous this toxic environment has become, with radical actors willing to resort to violence simply because they oppose Trump’s America-first vision.

Trump’s security measures have been significantly enhanced. The U.S. Secret Service has implemented a comprehensive security overhaul. This includes deploying counter-surveillance drones, establishing anti-scale fencing at public events, and integrating advanced ballistic systems to safeguard the president during his public appearances. Additionally, the Secret Service has updated its Protective Operations Manual to ensure a threat-based methodology for allocating assets and resources, as mandated by the Enhanced Presidential Security Act of 2024.

