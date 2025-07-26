Trump Unleashes $608M for States to Build ‘Alligator Alcatraz’-Style Illegal Imigrant Camps

President Donald Trump is offering states hundreds of millions of dollars to construct migrant detention centers modeled after Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz,” a facility used to hold individuals in the country illegally before deportation.

Advertisement

On Friday, President Trump proposed $608 million in funding for states that agree to ramp up detention efforts for illegal immigrants. The money would come through FEMA’s new Detention Support Grant Program (DEP), which is designed to help states construct or expand temporary holding facilities modeled after the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz,” according to FEMA documents. The funding falls under FEMA’s broader Shelter and Services Program, with states able to apply through August 8.

"[Department of Homeland Security] Secretary Kristi Noem has been very clear that Alligator Alcatraz can be a blueprint for other states and local governments to assist with detention," a DHS spokesperson said.

The initiative aims to expedite the construction of secure, short-term detention facilities on state or local property, thereby avoiding the delays often associated with federal contracting. This follows criticism from Noem, who has called federal contractors inefficient and expensive, urging state leaders to take more control over the process.

"They were willing to build it and do it much quicker than some of the other vendors," Noem said of Florida. "And it was a real solution we’ll be able to utilize if we need to."

Noem stated that five states are currently in discussions with DHS about constructing similar detention facilities.

"I hope my phone rings off the hook from governors calling and saying, ‘How can we do what Florida just did?’" Noem said.

Florida has confirmed that they are seeking to receive FEMA reimbursement to help cover the camp’s estimated $450 million annual operating cost. State officials say the site qualifies for federal funding under the new grant guidelines.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.