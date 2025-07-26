Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax?
These Posts From the DHS and Border Patrol Accounts Are Bound to Drive...
Liberal Fox News Melts Down Again Over the Collapse of the Russian Collusion...
Former Harris Aide Had No Idea What the Inflation Rate Was
The Core of the Russian Collusion Hoax Was Just Obliterated
Supreme Court to Take Up Ban on Gun Ownership for Marijuana Users
VIP
Media Matters Has Legal Matters to Deal With, and CNN Has a Problem...
In Smearing Donald Trump, the Left Never Sleeps
Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac Says Her Goal Is to Help 'Our Country of...
The Right Way and the Wrong Way to Do Antitrust
Stephen Colbert Is a Bad Joke
Massie, Johnson Plan to Call House, Senate Into Session Every Five Days During...
Anna Paulina Luna Slams Congressional Stock Trading: 'That’s Corruption at Its Core'
Newsom’s California Is Failing and His Wife Wants to Take America With It
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Scrambles for Digital Help After Photoshop Fail Goes Viral

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 26, 2025 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

After a widely mocked Photoshop blunder that left a bizarre warp around his hip in a social media image, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is now scrambling to bring on a new digital aide. The embarrassing editing fail raised eyebrows and fueled criticism of the Democrats' increasingly artificial approach to public image and messaging. Now, rather than owning the gaffe, Jeffries seems more focused on damage control and hiring fresh digital help to clean up the mess. 

Advertisement

Jeffries is bringing in reinforcements after a botched Photoshop attempt turned him into a political punchline. Determined not to repeat the mistake, he's now hiring a “dynamic and highly skilled” digital manager to oversee future photo shoots and digital content. 

“The Digital Manager will be primarily responsible for transforming the Leader’s on-camera content into compelling, high-impact video, audio , and visual content for online platforms,” the job posting read, adding that the ideal candidate “understands the digital media landscape.”

In July, Jeffries shared a photo of himself leaning against a bench in Brooklyn, captioned "Home Sweet Home." But sharp-eyed viewers quickly spotted an obvious Photoshop fail; the bench behind him appeared warped around his hip, suggesting a clumsy attempt at digital editing. The image sparked widespread ridicule, with some comparing the distorted bench to a "Salvador Dalí painting" and fitness influencer John Dorsey dubbing Jeffries a “massive clown.” The Democrat quietly deleted the photo shortly after the backlash erupted. 

Recommended

Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hakeem Jeffries. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
Liberal Fox News Melts Down Again Over the Collapse of the Russian Collusion Hoax Matt Vespa
These Posts From the DHS and Border Patrol Accounts Are Bound to Drive Libs Insane Matt Vespa
Maine Rep. Deqa Dhalac Says Her Goal Is to Help 'Our Country of Somalia' Sarah Arnold
Former Harris Aide Had No Idea What the Inflation Rate Was Matt Vespa
Massie, Johnson Plan to Call House, Senate Into Session Every Five Days During August Recess Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax? Matt Vespa
Advertisement