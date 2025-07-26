A New Whites-Only Settlement Is Making National Headlines — Here’s Why
Tipsheet

Muslim Doctor Defends Wife-Beating, Advises Husbands to Avoid Serious Injury, Calls It 'Therapeutic'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 26, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim

In a disturbing interview, a doctor at Gaza’s Islamic University openly instructs Palestinian husbands that they are obligated to beat their wives—but only in a way that avoids breaking bones or damaging vital organs. His justification? That “wife-beating should be therapeutic, not vindictive.” 

"The purpose of wife beating is to warn the wife that the life of the family is in danger and that the marital relations are in danger," the doctor said. "She needs to be cautious and not let the family be destroyed." 

He clarified that the beating should be symbolic yet real, with specific conditions and guidelines to follow. According to him, the aim of a husband beating his wife is not to seek revenge or cause harm, but rather to correct her behavior and safeguard the family. He emphasized that husbands should avoid striking women in sensitive areas like the face or vital organs. The beating, he insisted, should not be severe or motivated by malice.

"The husband beating his wife should be like a guy beating his sweetheart," he said, referring to the saying "The beloved's first is as sweet as raisins." 

"It's like when a father beats his son or when a mother beats her daughter for doing something wrong," he continued, arguing that the beating should be "therapeutic" to correct one's wife. 

According to the controversial verse in the Qur’an, if a wife is disobedient, a husband may:

  1. Advise her.

  2. Refuse to share her bed. 

  3. And, as a final measure, "strike" her. 

