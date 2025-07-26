John Brennan Better Lawyer Up After These Revelations
Alligator Alcatraz Detainees Complain While Refusing to Leave

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 26, 2025 5:00 PM
Courtesy of the Office of Attorney General James Uthmeier via AP

CNN recently aired interviews with illegal immigrants held at Florida’s Alligator Alcatraz detention center, where detainees described their conditions as “hopeless” and “a type of torture.” But what the left-wing network failed to mention is that every individual they spoke to has the option to self-deport and return to their home countries at any time. Instead of taking responsibility for breaking the law on U.S. soil, the illegal immigrants choose to stay and complain. 

The left-wing media have continued to peddle narratives that the immigration facility is horrible, has inhumane conditions, lacks legal access, and has inadequate oversight, with many likening it to “internment camps." However, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has made it abundantly clear that the detainees' basic needs have all been met. He said it is fully equipped to meet basic needs, emphasizing that both detainees and staff will have access to air conditioning and round-the-clock medical care. 

However, the illegal aliens that CNN spoke to believe they should be treated with royalty, despite entering the country illegally. 

One illegal immigrant described the facility as "sad, hopeless," and "torture," while another complained that the food is "very terrible." Another said they get "Very, very, very small portions" of food, adding that "People are having a hard time living here because it’s like they’re starving.” What’s often left unsaid? These individuals can leave at any time by choosing to self-deport. When someone enters a country illegally, they shouldn’t expect luxury or comfort—they’ve already broken the law. 

Karen Meltdown at Home Depot: Harasses Federal Agents During Illegal Alien Arrest
Another illegal immigrant the outlet spoke to claimed that they are being held in metal cages and strapped in with zip ties. 

However, Republicans have pushed back on the false advertisement of the so-called bad living conditions. 

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia (R‑FL) described Alligator Alcatraz as a well-managed, secure, and clean facility, emphasizing that the air conditioning was fully operational. Sen. Jay Collins (R‑FL) echoed that assessment, saying there was “no squalor” and pointing to key features like backup generators, a system for tracking dietary needs, and sturdy military-style bunks with quality mattresses. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R‑FL) shared that after speaking directly with detainees, one described their treatment as “Very good,” adding that the center meets all the necessary standards expected of prison and detention facilities. 

