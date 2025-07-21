Trump’s Tomato Tariff Delivers: Struggling U.S. Farmers See Immediate Boost

President Donald Trump’s decision to reinstate tariffs on Mexican tomatoes is already yielding positive results for American tomato farmers who have long struggled under the weight of cheap, subsidized imports. For years, U.S. growers, especially in Florida and California, have been squeezed by rock-bottom prices driven by a flood of tomatoes from across the southern border. However, thanks to Trump’s America First trade agenda, domestic producers are finally seeing relief, resulting in prices stabilizing and market demand shifting back to homegrown crops.

A local NBC News affiliate in California spoke with Chad Smith of Smith Tomato Farm, who reported a major uptick in business over the past few months. Smith explained that nearly two decades ago, the region was home to over ten tomato farms—but now, only a handful remain. However, he noted that the recently reinstated 17 percent U.S. tariff on imported tomatoes is finally giving American growers a fighting chance, offering much-needed relief to farms that have been struggling to stay afloat.

"It's only been two days now, and we actually have a lot more calls of people having interest in doing business — and the price hasn't even changed," Smith said.

The Alabama Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association highlighted the U.S. agreement with Mexico, first established in the late 1990s, stating that Mexican tomato producers have exploited loopholes to undercut U.S. markets, continuing to engage in price dumping that harms American farmers.

