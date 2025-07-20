Gabbard Drops Bombshell, Claims Obama-Era Coup Targeted Trump

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard made explosive claims that top officials from the Obama administration orchestrated a coordinated effort to sabotage President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and later, his presidency. In what she’s calling a “treasonous conspiracy,” Gabbard alleges that powerful political insiders weaponized intelligence agencies and spread false narratives about Russian collusion, not to protect democracy, but to block an outsider they couldn’t control.

On Sunday, Tulsi Gabbard revealed what she called “striking” evidence from newly declassified documents released by her office Friday, claiming they expose a coordinated Obama-era effort to set the stage for the Trump-Russia collusion narrative following the 2016 election. She described the revelations as historic, pointing to what she believes is overwhelming proof of a politically driven plot against Donald Trump.

"The effect of what Pres. Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic, and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against Pres. Trump,"she said on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"It's worse than even politicization of intelligence; it was manufactured intelligence that sought to achieve President Obama's and his team's objective, which was undermining President Trump," she continued.

Gabbard alleged that former President Obama and his top national security officials knowingly advanced false intelligence linking Russia to President Trump’s 2016 victory, even though prior assessments reportedly contradicted that claim. She argued that this effort not only misled the public but also worked to undermine the results of a democratic election, amounting, in her words, to a “years-long coup” against a legitimately elected president.

"Creating this piece of manufactured intelligence that claims that Russia had helped Donald Trump get elected contradicted every other assessment that had been made previously in the months leading up to the election that said exactly the opposite, that Russia had neither the intent nor the capability to try to ‘hack the United States election,’" Gabbard said. "So the effect of what President Obama and his senior national security team did was subvert the will of the American people, undermining our democratic republic and enacting what would be essentially a years-long coup against President Trump, who was duly elected by the American people."

She said she plans to forward all the uncovered documents to the Department of Justice and the FBI as part of a criminal referral. The evidence released by Gabbard’s office suggests potential wrongdoing by several high-ranking former officials, including former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former National Security Adviser Susan Rice—along with Obama himself.

"We have whistleblowers, actually, coming forward now after we released these documents because there are people who were around, who were working within the intelligence community at this time who were so disgusted by what happened," Gabbard continued. "We're starting to see some of them come out of the woodwork here because they… want to see justice delivered… there must be indictments. Those responsible, no matter how powerful they are and were at that time, no matter who was involved in creating this treasonous conspiracy against the American people, they all must be held accountable."



