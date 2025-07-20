Trump's Approval Has Gone *UP* Since the Epstein Files Circus
Klobuchar’s Deflection Fails: Trump Exposes Dems’ Silence on Epstein Files While She Spins Wild Excuses

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 20, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) fired back at President Donald Trump’s claims that Democrats did nothing about the Epstein files during former President Joe Biden's time in office, comparing his excuse to the Astronomer CEO caught cheating, who then blamed the Coldplay lead singer for the scandal. 

During an interview on CNN with Jake Tapper, Klobuchar dismissed claims from Trump that the Democratic Party failed to make a single effort to release any new information on the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying that the President "Saying the Democrats did nothing about the Epstein files for four years is like that CEO who got caught on camera blaming Coldplay!" 

During the Biden administration’s four years in office, the Democratic Party did not release any new information from the Epstein files. The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, chose to withhold certain documents to protect ongoing investigations and safeguard the privacy of individuals not charged with crimes. While the administration didn’t actively suppress information, it also refrained from pushing for broader disclosure. Some Democrats, including Rep. Ro Khanna (CA) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (MD), did attempt to force the release of Epstein-related materials, but their efforts faced roadblocks—the House Rules Committee blocked Khanna’s amendment, and Van Hollen’s proposal never advanced. The administration maintained that protecting due process and victims’ rights was paramount, guiding its cautious approach to releasing sensitive files.

