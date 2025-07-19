'Onward': Heritage Foundation Founder Ed Feulner Dies, Leaves Legacy of Freedom and Faith

Ed Feulner, a towering figure in the conservative movement and founder of The Heritage Foundation, has passed away at the age of 83. A tireless champion of limited government, free markets, and traditional American values, Feulner launched Heritage in 1973 and led the influential think tank for 37 years, helping to shape the backbone of modern conservative policy. Under his leadership, Heritage became a powerhouse in Washington, fueling the Reagan Revolution and guiding generations of lawmakers with principled, commonsense solutions rooted in the Constitution. Feulner also authored nine books and left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire the conservative cause for years to come.

On Friday, the Heritage Foundation announced that Feulner passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy as one of the most influential architects of the modern conservative movement. During his 37 years, he transformed Heritage from a small policy shop into a powerhouse think tank that redefined how conservative ideas influenced Washington and became a key voice in shaping the Reagan agenda by helping usher in a new era of tax cuts, deregulation, and a strong national defense.

Heritage President Dr. Kevin Roberts and Board of Trustees Chairman Barb Van Andel-Gaby said Feulner will be remembered as a visionary patriot whose deep love for America and commitment to its founding principles shaped the conservative movement. Through his foresight, discipline, and moral clarity, they said Feulner transformed Heritage into a steadfast institution, dedicated to advancing truth and serving the American people, regardless of political pressures.

"Whether he was bringing together the various corners of the conservative movement at meetings of the Philadelphia Society, or launching what is now the Heritage Strategy Forum, Ed championed a bold, “big-tent conservatism.” He believed in addition, not subtraction. Unity, not uniformity. One of his favorite mantras was ‘You win through multiplication and addition, not through division and subtraction.’ His legacy is not just the institution he built, but the movement he helped grow—a movement rooted in faith, family, freedom, and the founding," they wrote in a statement.

Roberts and Van Andel-Gaby said that Feulner was known for his unwavering optimism and determination. He saw each day as a chance to advance freedom and fulfill America’s promise. His life was marked by courageous, joyful defiance against tyranny and government overreach, driven by deep conviction, and always moving forward with his signature sign-off: Onward!

The leaders of Heritage have promised to honor Feulner's legacy by "carrying his mission forward" and to remember his optimism.

"His ‘Feulnerisms’ still resonate in the halls of Heritage—where they will always be remembered. ‘People are policy,’ for instance— the heartbeat of his mission—to equip, encourage, and elevate a new generation of conservative leaders, not just in Washington, but across this great country. And we still remember his adjuration to never be complacent or discouraged: ‘In Washington, there are no permanent victories and no permanent defeats," the statement continued.

Feulner was widely respected for mentoring generations of conservative leaders, policy experts, and lawmakers. Under his guidance, the Heritage Foundation became a launching pad for many of today’s most influential voices in the conservative movement. Under his leadership, Heritage prioritized proactive, timely policy proposals crafted for immediate use by lawmakers, what he famously called “briefcase-ready” solutions.

Feulner is survived by his beloved wife, Linda, their two children, and three grandchildren.