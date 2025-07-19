In one of the most explosive revelations in modern political history, newly declassified documents confirm what millions of Americans suspected all along: the Obama administration orchestrated a deliberate effort to sabotage President Donald Trump after his 2016 election victory. A new report released Friday found that Intelligence officials at the highest levels, acting under direction from the Obama administration, weaponized false information and manipulated national security agencies to undermine the will of the American people.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard revealed new evidence confirming that the Obama administration and his national security cabinet members manufactured and politicized intelligence to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Trump following the 2016 election. The report confirms that this wasn't just a political game, but a direct attack on the American people in a coordinated effort to turn the will of Americans.

Despite no credible evidence, former President Barack Obama and his team worked to manipulate the Russia collusion narrative, which deliberately subverted the democratic process and the voters’ will. After President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016, the Obama administration took it upon themselves to weaponize the intelligence community to push a false narrative designed to delegitimize and overturn Trump's victory.

Gabbard stated that the documents she released reveal a treasonous conspiracy by top U.S. government officials in 2016, aimed at undermining the will of the American people and orchestrating a years-long coup to prevent the President from carrying out the mandate given to him by voters. The intelligence agencies under Obama were turned into political tools to deceive the public and sabotage a sitting president. As a result, the false information peddled by the Obama administration led to years of unnecessary division and chaos.

The Obama administration deliberately manipulated intelligence to push a false Russia collusion narrative, undermining the legitimacy of a fair and free election. For years, President Trump was at the end of the so-called “Russian collusion” scandal that has so far been one of the biggest political witch hunts in American history. The hoax wasted years and millions of taxpayer dollars, resulting in baseless investigations and multiple failed impeachment attempts. Not only that, it almost damaged Trump's reputation. I say almost, because he made the biggest comeback in history.