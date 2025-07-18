President Trump Scores Another MAJOR Win
Tipsheet

Three Deputies Dead After Explosion at L.A. Sheriff’s Training Center

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 18, 2025 11:55 AM
Townhall Media

This article has been updated. 

Several lives were lost following a deadly explosion Friday morning at a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department training facility in East L.A. At least three deputies were confirmed dead after the blast at the Biscailuz Center around 7:30 a.m. Details remain limited, with sheriff's officials only confirming that a “loud noise” was heard prior to the incident. The FBI’s Los Angeles office has confirmed it is responding to the scene as the investigation unfolds.

The blast reportedly shattered multiple windows and occurred near a bomb squad vehicle. Initial indications are that this appears to be a terrible accident. 


The facility is used for specialized law enforcement training, and investigators are working to determine whether explosives or hazardous materials were involved. 

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security is working with the state and federal law enforcement to respond to an explosion. 

CRIME

