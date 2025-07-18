Third Biden Staffer Pleads the Fifth As Deputy Chief of Staff Refuses to Answer Key Questions

A third Biden aide has invoked the Fifth Amendment, refusing to answer critical questions about former President Joe Biden’s alarming cognitive decline, raising even more red flags about what the White House was hiding during his four years in office. This further fuels concerns that the American people were misled about the former president’s fitness to serve and make crucial decisions.

On Friday, Biden's deputy chief of staff, Anna Tomisini, pleaded the Fifth Amendment on his fitness to serve as president during a deposition on Capitol Hill, according to Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chair of the House Oversight Committee.

Tomisini reportedly invoked the Fifth Amendment when asked whether she advised Biden on handling classified documents, was instructed to conceal or destroy any, or conspired to hide information about the Biden family's business dealings. Her deposition lasted less than an hour, and she said nothing to reporters as she entered and exited the courtroom.

🚨BREAKING: Yet ANOTHER top Biden official is pleading the 5th.



The latest? Former senior advisor to President Biden, Annie Tomasini. pic.twitter.com/Bef8SrGAL0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2025

"It’s unbelievable that Ms. Tomasini and others refuse to answer basic questions about President Biden’s fitness to serve,” Comer wrote on X. “It’s apparent they would rather hide key information to protect themselves and Joe Biden than be truthful with the American people about this historic scandal.”

Comer pointed out a "pattern" of key Biden confidants seeking to shield themselves from "criminal liability for this potential conspiracy."

Tomasini is the third Biden aide to refuse to answer key questions about the former president’s cognitive health and autopen use. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor also invoked the Fifth Amendment and abruptly left his deposition shortly after it began. Similarly, Anthony Bernal, former chief of staff to Jill Biden, did the same during his testimony on July 16.

The Oversight Committee has announced four more upcoming depositions as part of its investigation, including former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who has been invited to participate in voluntary, transcribed interviews later this year. Ian Sams, former spokesperson for the White House Counsel’s Office, is scheduled to appear first on August 21. Also expected to testify are Andrew Bates, Biden’s former senior deputy press secretary, and Jeff Zients, the former White House chief of staff.