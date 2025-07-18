One Year Later, This CNN Guest Still Won’t Admit Trump Was Shot in the Ear

One year after the shocking assassination attempt on President Donald Trump's life in Butler, Pennsylvania, CNN continues to dodge the truth by refusing to acknowledge that the president was shot in the ear. Despite clear statements from Trump himself and medical confirmation from his longtime physician, CNN’s refusal to report the facts exposes their ongoing bias and political agenda.

During a broadcast on CNN, far-left journalist Touré claimed that Trump "supposedly" got shot in the ear, saying that there was never any confirmation from his doctors.

One week after the assassination attempt, President Trump’s team released a statement confirming that a bullet in his ear indeed struck the Commander-in-Chief during the July 13, 2024, rally. Trump's former physician, Dr. Ronny Jackson, wrote that the president sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear that came “less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear.” He added that the bullet track “produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.”

Yet, Touré still refused to accept the fact that Trump was shot. But don't worry, CNN host Scott Jennings put him into his well-needed place.

"Whoa! Whoa! Hold on! Did you say supposedly?" Jennings said.

"When did we hear from his doctor? When did we hear from his doctor?” Touré asked, while CNN host Abby Phillip confirmed that President Trump was indeed shot in the ear.

Following the tragic shooting, photographs showed Trump wearing a bandage on his ear, indicating the injury sustained during the attack.