Kash Patel Applauds Arrest of Ex-Marine Corps Accused of Shooting ICE Officers at Texas Detention Center

Federal law enforcement arrested former Marine Corps reservist Benjamin Song on Tuesday in Dallas, Texas. Song is accused of opening fire on ICE officers outside a Texas detention center, highlighting the dangerous consequences of anti-ICE rhetoric fueling lawlessness and violence. After nearly 11 days on the run, Song became the 14th person arrested in connection with the case.

On July 4, Song joined a coordinated group of 10 to 12 individuals in a planned assault on officers at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas. The attackers fired fireworks at the facility to lure officers outside. Song then opened fire with two AR-15-style rifles, targeting two correctional officers and one Alvarado police officer. While ten of the assailants were caught at the scene, Song initially escaped. FBI Director Kash Patel commended the agency's relentless efforts to apprehend him and issued a stern warning: anyone who attacks law enforcement will face the full force of the FBI’s pursuit.

CAPTURED: Benjamin Hanil Song, a subject wanted by the FBI for attempted murder of law enforcement officers at the Prairieland Detention Center in Texas on July 4th.



Song and multiple other subjects allegedly shot fireworks toward the detention center to lure officers out of… pic.twitter.com/DhBg9aDNKA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 16, 2025

The FBI had put up a $25,000 reward for tips leading to Song’s arrest and conviction. He now faces three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm to commit a violent crime.

FBI Dallas Field Office Special Agent in Charge Joseph Rothrock said that Song's arrest shows the FBI's commitment to protecting the community and law enforcement officers targeted in the attack. He emphasized that the FBI will not tolerate violence against law enforcement and will fully investigate anyone involved in such crimes.

"The FBI has worked tirelessly to arrest everyone associated with the shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center," Rothrock said. "We would like to thank all the entities that publicized this case and assisted in our efforts to successfully locate Benjamin Song."