What John Fetterman Said to Chris Cuomo Is Going to Trigger Another Dem Meltdown

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is likely one of the few Hill Democrats who are sane. Meanwhile, we all felt this man was going to be a radical leftist. He’s rational and has often hurled grenades inside the tent of his own party. He’s still a committed progressive, but he’s not pro-Hamas. He understands that half the country can’t stomach most of his party’s niche social agenda, and he’s willing to work with the GOP when he can. For the Democratic Party in 2025, that’s pretty much neo-Nazism. He isn’t with his party's base on Israel, so are we shocked that he doesn’t find the liberal argument against blowing up narco-terrorists convincing? He blew apart the fledgling war crime hoax in under a minute with NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo:

CHRIS CUOMO: Topic switch. What did you learn, Senator, that gave you any comfort that we're not heading into some kind of extended military exercise around Venezuela or in Venezuela? JOHN FETTERMAN: Absolutely. I- I thought- I thought it was pretty- comprehensive and of this. This idea- some things out in the media. It's kind of putting out this- the military's just picking off, you know, anybody that comes across, that's just not true. I mean, there's extensive intelligence and they know exactly who's on that boat and they know what's actually on that boat right now. And it’s quite frequently they- they decline to take it in to move on those things. When they move on those kinetic kinds of strikes, you know, they have absolute confidence that who's on it and what's on it. And that's exactly what it's about. They're not just going around randomly to shooting- shooting boats and those things. That's just not the fact. At all.

John is going to trigger another meltdown on the Left. This is fantastic. The controversy over Operation Southern Spear, the aerial campaign on narco boats and terrorists, has pitted Democrats on the wrong side of another 80/20 issue. This isn’t a war crime. It’s a national security priority. The Democrats would want to have us cry over these people, whom they claim are fishermen or “struggling survivors.” The new outrage is a narco boat that was struck twice, with initial reports that the second strike was ordered to wipe out the remaining crew. No, the crew was trying to radio for help. But, please, Democrats, treat this like the My Lai Massacre.

You know this campaign was overwhelmingly supported, right? Also, stop it, Chuck. It didn’t turn your stomach.

