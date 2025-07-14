Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission
Trump Floats Eliminating Capital Gains Tax

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 14, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering eliminating the capital gains tax, which can boost investment, reward entrepreneurship, and strengthen the economy. By removing the tax on profits from stocks, property, and other assets, the president's move aims to unleash private capital that has been held back due to taxation. 

On Sunday, while speaking to reporters, President Trump said he is considering eliminating the capital gains tax on home sales. 

"I think it can be a great incentive for a lot of people that really need money," Trump said. 

The reporter then suggested that eliminating the capital gains tax on home sales—combined with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stepping down—could help boost the housing market.

"Well, I think if Jerome Powell stepped down, it would be a great thing, I don't know if he's going to, but he should," Trump responded. 

Eliminating the capital gains tax on home sales could offer several potential benefits, including encouraging homeownership and boosting real estate market activity. 

Without capital gains tax, homeowners may be more willing to sell and move, thereby freeing up housing inventory and making it easier for families to relocate for job opportunities, better school districts, or lifestyle changes. It could also increase buying and selling activity, leading to a stronger housing market, more construction, and greater demand for related services, such as home improvement, real estate agents, and movers. In addition, taxing gains made from years of property investment or appreciation can be seen as a penalty on success. Eliminating the tax would allow homeowners to fully reap the benefits of their investment. 

