Trump Rallies Behind Dan Bongino: 'Sounded Terrific'

President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that he spoke with FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino amid rumors that Bongino was considering resignation following Attorney General Pam Bondi’s contradictory statements about the Jeffrey Epstein files—initially claiming they were on her desk awaiting review, then later saying they do not exist.

Bongino “sounded terrific” and is in “good shape," Trump said.

A reporter then asked the president if "Dan Bongino still your Deputy FBI Director?”

"Oh, I think so. I did. I spoke to him today… Very good guy. I’ve known him a long time… and he sounded terrific actually. No, I think he’s in good shape," Trump replied.

This follows reports of an alleged rift between Bondi and Bongino, fueled by mounting tensions over the handling of the Epstein files. According to reports, Bongino was considering stepping down, frustrated by what he views as a lack of accountability. The conflict intensified after Bondi initially vowed to release Epstein’s alleged client list, only to later admit no such document exists. Making matters worse, key footage from a recently released 10-hour video is mysteriously missing, leaving Bongino reportedly furious with the Justice Department’s management of the case.

On Saturday, as I reported here, President Trump voiced strong support for Bondi and dismissed the Epstein files as politically motivated and unreliable, claiming discredited figures like James Comey and John Brennan created them. Trump made it clear that his Justice Department should ignore what he called a “political distraction” and stay focused on real priorities—uncovering voter fraud, investigating the stolen 2020 election, holding ActBlue accountable, and cracking down on violent criminals threatening public safety.