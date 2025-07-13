'Woke, Weak, and Out of Touch': New Poll Shows Democrats Losing Ground with Voters

A new poll reveals a sharp decline in support for the Democratic Party since the 2024 election, as frustrated voters say the party has drifted far from the concerns of everyday Americans. Instead of focusing on inflation, border security, or public safety, Democrats are increasingly seen as obsessed with destroying President Donald Trump's legacy, woke virtue signaling, and identity politics.

A poll conducted by Unite the Country, a Democratic super PAC, shows that many voters — especially white men, Hispanic men, and working-class Americans — see the Democratic Party as “woke,” “weak,” and disconnected from everyday realities. The party’s approval rating has dipped below 35 percent, raising serious concerns about its ability to rebound before the 2028 presidential race. Adding to the challenge, enthusiasm among the Democratic base has continued to decline following the 2024 election, signaling deep frustration within the party’s own ranks.

Democratic strategist Rodell Mollineau acknowledged that the Democratic Party is facing a serious perception problem. He said many Americans, beyond just the MAGA base, see the party negatively, and unless Democrats accept this reality, it will be difficult to make progress. He emphasized that this view isn’t limited to far-right critics but also includes voters who should naturally support the party.

"Democrats need to realize that in order to improve and get better to not only win in 2028 but to win in 2030 and 2032 and beyond,” Mollineau said.

A CNN/SSRS poll from earlier this year shows the Democratic Party facing historically low approval, with just 29 percent of Americans viewing the party favorably—the lowest level since CNN began tracking the data. Even Democratic-leaning voters are unhappy, with 58 percent saying the party needs significant changes or a total overhaul. Only 16 percent of voters say Democrats provide strong leadership, while 43 percent believe neither party offers effective leaders. The numbers reflect growing frustration, especially among young and independent voters, posing serious challenges for Democrats as they look ahead to the 2026 elections.