AOC Faces Possible Defamation Fallout After Calling Trump a 'Rapist'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) may soon face serious consequences after repeating a defamatory claim about President Donald Trump—the very same allegation that recently cost ABC News $15 million in a high-profile settlement. The progressive congresswoman, known for her fiery social media presence, appears to have assumed she could make sweeping, unfounded accusations without accountability. But this time, her words might come with a legal and financial cost.

Advertisement

On Friday, AOC sparked significant backlash after calling President Trump a “rapist” in a social media post, implying that his time in the White House disrupted the Justice Department’s investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein. Critics quickly pushed back, accusing the congresswoman of defamation and highlighting that Trump has never been criminally convicted of rape. The remark has drawn criticism from legal experts and political opponents alike, with some warning that it could have serious consequences.

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?" Ocasio Cortez wrote on X.

AOC may believe she can say whatever she wants on social media without facing consequences, but that’s far from reality. Take a look at ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, who called Trump a “rapist” on live television—an accusation that ended up costing the network $15 million. Now, the progressive congresswoman could be staring down a similar legal and financial fallout for making the same unfounded claim.

Many Republicans defended President Trump, emphasizing that since he has not been criminally convicted of rape, false accusations against him could lead to defamation charges.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer responded, “Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of being a rapist. This is defamatory. And I hope you are sued by Trump for this the same way George Stephanopoulos was sued and forced to pay Trump $15 million dollars. I hope you have millions ready for Trump.”

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) stated that while free speech is protected on public platforms, it doesn’t give AOC a free pass to make baseless and outrageous accusations about the president.

Even under the ridiculously lenient standards of NY Times v. Sullivan, you’ve managed to incur defamation liability



Wow https://t.co/i5lXbo5K0o — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 12, 2025

A person commented, writing, “Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of rape. As a congress woman, with such broad reach, you should be aware of this and act and speak appropriately. This is defamation.”