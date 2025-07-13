On This Day a Year Ago, We All Witnessed a Miracle...and the End...
VIP
I'm Not Doing 'Tolerance' Anymore
Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Explain What a Trump Republican Is. The Panel Didn't...
Hey, DOJ, How About Growing Up and Doing Your Damn Jobs?
#SoHomesick
God Saved President Trump for a Reason One Year Ago
The Deep State Wins Again
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 276: Moses in the New Testament Gospels
Meet the New Grok, Same As the Old Grok
Will John Brennan Finally Be Indicted?
A Pediatrician Said That Trump Supporters Who Died in Texas Floods Deserved It....
GOP Senator Files New Subpoenas Over Trump Assassination Attempt on One Year Anniversary
Diplomacy or Disaster? Is Secretary Rubio Dismantling or Rebuilding America’s State Depart...
God Did Not Play Dice With Donald Trump's Life
Tipsheet

AOC Faces Possible Defamation Fallout After Calling Trump a 'Rapist'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 13, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) may soon face serious consequences after repeating a defamatory claim about President Donald Trump—the very same allegation that recently cost ABC News $15 million in a high-profile settlement. The progressive congresswoman, known for her fiery social media presence, appears to have assumed she could make sweeping, unfounded accusations without accountability. But this time, her words might come with a legal and financial cost.

Advertisement

On Friday, AOC sparked significant backlash after calling President Trump a “rapist” in a social media post, implying that his time in the White House disrupted the Justice Department’s investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein. Critics quickly pushed back, accusing the congresswoman of defamation and highlighting that Trump has never been criminally convicted of rape. The remark has drawn criticism from legal experts and political opponents alike, with some warning that it could have serious consequences.

“Wow who would have thought that electing a rapist would have complicated the release of the Epstein Files?" Ocasio Cortez wrote on X.

AOC may believe she can say whatever she wants on social media without facing consequences, but that’s far from reality. Take a look at ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, who called Trump a “rapist” on live television—an accusation that ended up costing the network $15 million. Now, the progressive congresswoman could be staring down a similar legal and financial fallout for making the same unfounded claim.

Many Republicans defended President Trump, emphasizing that since he has not been criminally convicted of rape, false accusations against him could lead to defamation charges.

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer responded, “Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of being a rapist. This is defamatory. And I hope you are sued by Trump for this the same way George Stephanopoulos was sued and forced to pay Trump $15 million dollars. I hope you have millions ready for Trump.”

Recommended

Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Explain What a Trump Republican Is. The Panel Didn't Get It. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) stated that while free speech is protected on public platforms, it doesn’t give AOC a free pass to make baseless and outrageous accusations about the president.

A person commented, writing, “Donald Trump has not been criminally convicted of rape. As a congress woman, with such broad reach, you should be aware of this and act and speak appropriately. This is defamation.”

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Explain What a Trump Republican Is. The Panel Didn't Get It. Matt Vespa
A Pediatrician Said That Trump Supporters Who Died in Texas Floods Deserved It. Here’s Her Apology. Madeline Leesman
ReSIsT FaScIsM: Dem Governor Told Hordes of State Government Workers They're Being Laid Off Matt Vespa
Hey, DOJ, How About Growing Up and Doing Your Damn Jobs? Derek Hunter
Trump Breaks Silence on Alleged Bondi–Bongino Clash Sarah Arnold
The Deep State Wins Again Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Explain What a Trump Republican Is. The Panel Didn't Get It. Matt Vespa
Advertisement