Newsom Claims He's 'Not Anti-Gun,' but His Record Tells a Different Story

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tried to downplay his anti-gun record during a recent interview with Shawn Ryan, once again using his trademark charm to suggest he's not opposed to the Second Amendment. But his history tells a different story. Despite his claims, Newsom has repeatedly supported gun control measures that directly contradict his latest stance, revealing yet another example of him shifting positions depending on the audience. And yes, the receipts are there to prove it.

In a clip from the interview, Newsom tells Ryan he is not "anti-gun at all" after the show host gifted him a California-compliant SIG Sauer P365 X-Macro. Instead, he stated his opposition to “large-capacity magazine clips” and “weapons of war" – the phrase leftists use for America’s most popular rifle, the AR-15. The governor also said he is "sometimes" anti-"out-gunning" the police.





However, Newsom's past actions tell a different story from his comments.

Since taking office in 2019, Newsom has signed nearly 70 laws tightening gun regulations. He signed SB 1327, allowing private lawsuits against distributors of illegal firearms and parts. In 2023, he also supported an 11% tax on firearms and ammunition sold by businesses, with the revenue directed toward school safety and gun violence prevention programs. Although the law faced legal challenges, its intent was clear: to further discourage gun sales.

In 2005, while serving as mayor, Newsom supported Proposition H, which prohibited the possession, manufacture, and sale of handguns in San Francisco. Though a court later invalidated the measure, Newsom described his aversion to firearms, referencing a family tragedy involving his grandfather.

Additionally, in 2016, as California’s lieutenant governor, Newsom led the push for Proposition 63, which required background checks for ammo purchases and banned high-capacity magazines. He was the initiative’s official proponent, solidifying his early, strong advocacy for strict gun control.

