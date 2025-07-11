Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues to Make a Fool of Herself
Trump Visits Texas Flood Zone, Pledges Strong Federal Support Amid Tragic Losses

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 11, 2025 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

In the wake of the devastating floods that tragically claimed at least 120 lives, including children, President Donald Trump took action by meeting with Texas officials and first responders on the ground. Demonstrating strong leadership in a time of crisis, Trump’s presence underscores the importance of federal support and cooperation with local authorities to ensure effective relief efforts. 

On Friday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Kerrville, Texas, to meet with first responders and officials following devastating Independence Day floods. He praised their talent and big hearts, saying, "It's amazing what you’re doing."


Trump shared why he feels it’s important to personally visit disaster areas, saying, “I like to do it… I believe as President, it’s my duty to be there. I’ve done it many times before, but this is one of the worst situations I’ve witnessed.”

President Trump also assured that his administration is actively working to align preparedness efforts with the needs of critical infrastructure.

First Lady Melania Trump also conveyed her heartfelt sympathy for those affected by the devastating floods, emphasizing that the entire nation is mourning alongside them.

