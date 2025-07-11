Trump Visits Texas Flood Zone, Pledges Strong Federal Support Amid Tragic Losses

In the wake of the devastating floods that tragically claimed at least 120 lives, including children, President Donald Trump took action by meeting with Texas officials and first responders on the ground. Demonstrating strong leadership in a time of crisis, Trump’s presence underscores the importance of federal support and cooperation with local authorities to ensure effective relief efforts.

On Friday, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump traveled to Kerrville, Texas, to meet with first responders and officials following devastating Independence Day floods. He praised their talent and big hearts, saying, "It's amazing what you’re doing."





A Texas State Trooper tells President Trump on the recovery from the devastating flood: "I want to thank you, too, sir — because if we didn't have a secure border, we wouldn't have this many assets to move. I wanted to say that to you personally." pic.twitter.com/kht5XpIkha — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

Trump shared why he feels it’s important to personally visit disaster areas, saying, “I like to do it… I believe as President, it’s my duty to be there. I’ve done it many times before, but this is one of the worst situations I’ve witnessed.”

.@POTUS gives his thanks to first responders in Kerrville, Texas:



"This was a terrible situation but we appreciate the job you've done very much — very special people." pic.twitter.com/A66w51IBn4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

President Trump also assured that his administration is actively working to align preparedness efforts with the needs of critical infrastructure.

.@POTUS: "We're also taking historic action to ensure that such a nightmare never happens again... Earlier this year, I directed a sweeping review of the preparedness and critical infrastructure." pic.twitter.com/SkZF6OynnY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump also conveyed her heartfelt sympathy for those affected by the devastating floods, emphasizing that the entire nation is mourning alongside them.