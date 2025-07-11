Trump’s Tariffs Deliver: U.S. Posts $27 Billion Budget Surplus

The U.S. Treasury reported a budget surplus in June, driven in large part by a surge in tariff revenue, thanks to President Donald Trump’s America-first trade policies. The surplus offers a clear reminder that strategic tariffs can strengthen the nation’s bottom line while prioritizing domestic industries and American jobs.

In June, the U.S. Treasury reported a budget surplus of just over $27 billion, a sharp turnaround from the $316 billion deficit recorded in May. The jump in revenue was partly fueled by a rise in tariff collections, helping drive a 13 percent increase in overall receipts compared to the same month last year. Meanwhile, government spending in June fell 7 percent. So far this fiscal year, which ends on September 30, the deficit stands at $1.34 trillion, about 5 percent higher than at the same point last year. However, when accounting for calendar adjustments, the deficit has actually dipped by about 1%. Year-to-date, federal revenues are up 7 percent, while spending has increased by 6 percent. As a result, rising revenue from tariffs is helping to strengthen the government's financial position.

NEW: Tariff revenues grew to a record $27.2 billion in June — producing a $27 billion federal budget SURPLUS for the month. pic.twitter.com/X2jJzb2GPS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 11, 2025

The U.S. government surprised observers by posting its first budget surplus in over nine years this June, defying expectations of another monthly deficit.

BREAKING: US governments shocks with a budget surplus in June, 1st in 9+ years and defying deficit expectations



🟢June 2025: $26 billion surplus

🔴June 2024: $71.5 billion deficit

🔴June 2023: $227.7 billion deficit

🔴June 2022: $88.81 billion deficit

🔴June 2021: $174.16… — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 11, 2025

The last time the government posted a June surplus was in 2017, during President Trump's first year in office.

Customs duties generated approximately $27 billion in June, up from $23 billion in May, representing a 17 percent increase compared to June 2024. Over the past year, total tariff revenue has reached $113 billion, representing an 86 percent increase from the previous year. According to the Treasury Department, calendar adjustments played a key role in June’s results—without them, the month would have posted a $70 billion deficit.