The FBI has launched criminal investigations into two of its former most prominent leaders: John Brennan and James Comey. For years, the former CIA and FBI chiefs have leveraged their positions to shape narratives and guide partisan digging into the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, the Justice Department confirmed it has launched a criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. According to two sources who spoke with Fox News, the probe centers on alleged misconduct tied to the Trump–Russia investigation, including possible false statements made to Congress. The sources claim that CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of Brennan’s potential wrongdoing to FBI Director Christopher Wray, not Kash Patel, for possible prosecution. While the specifics of the case against Comey remain unclear, an investigation is reportedly underway. Notably, the FBI is reportedly examining its actions as part of a broader "conspiracy," which could potentially lead to a range of criminal charges.

Brennan has faced ongoing criticism for allegedly turning the intelligence community into a political weapon. Rather than staying neutral, he’s been accused of using his role to advance a left-leaning agenda and actively working against Trump. With constant media appearances attacking the president and promoting unproven claims of “Russian collusion,” Brennan has come to represent the entrenched intelligence bureaucracy's open resistance to a president they opposed from day one.

Comey has remained a deeply controversial figure. Critics argue that he gave Hillary Clinton a free pass during the 2016 email probe, calling his decision a politically driven cover-up. Not long after, he led the FBI’s surveillance of Donald Trump’s campaign, relying heavily on the discredited Steele dossier. Though Comey has portrayed himself as a man guided by principle and "higher loyalty," many view his actions as clear evidence of a politicized FBI willing to bend the rules to target political adversaries.