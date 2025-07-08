Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice...
Trial Begins Over Trump Admin’s Crackdown on Campus Protesters
'Are You Still Talking About Epstein?': Trump Shuts Down Reporter During Cabinet Meeting
VIP
Stephanopoulos Is Under Water With Flood Accusations, and 25 years Is Too Little...
Stealth Bombers and Bunker Busters for Israel?
Philly Drowns in Trash As Union, Mayor Face Off
New York Man Arrested After What He Threatened to Do to ICE Agent...
IRS Announces Churches Can Endorse Political Candidates
VIP
TSA Announces Major Airport Change
SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing...
Any Palestinian State Is a Way to Destroy Israel, Says Netanyahu
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accu...
VIP
There’s Been a Disturbing Update Surrounding Laken Riley’s Murderer
Marco Rubio Revokes Syrian Group's 'Terrorist' Status
Tipsheet

FBI Launches Criminal Probe Into Brennan, Comey Over Trump-Russia Misconduct

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 08, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The FBI has launched criminal investigations into two of its former most prominent leaders: John Brennan and James Comey. For years, the former CIA and FBI chiefs have leveraged their positions to shape narratives and guide partisan digging into the Trump administration.  

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the Justice Department confirmed it has launched a criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. According to two sources who spoke with Fox News, the probe centers on alleged misconduct tied to the Trump–Russia investigation, including possible false statements made to Congress. The sources claim that CIA Director John Ratcliffe referred evidence of Brennan’s potential wrongdoing to FBI Director Christopher Wray, not Kash Patel, for possible prosecution. While the specifics of the case against Comey remain unclear, an investigation is reportedly underway. Notably, the FBI is reportedly examining its actions as part of a broader "conspiracy," which could potentially lead to a range of criminal charges.

Brennan has faced ongoing criticism for allegedly turning the intelligence community into a political weapon. Rather than staying neutral, he’s been accused of using his role to advance a left-leaning agenda and actively working against Trump. With constant media appearances attacking the president and promoting unproven claims of “Russian collusion,” Brennan has come to represent the entrenched intelligence bureaucracy's open resistance to a president they opposed from day one.

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Comey has remained a deeply controversial figure. Critics argue that he gave Hillary Clinton a free pass during the 2016 email probe, calling his decision a politically driven cover-up. Not long after, he led the FBI’s surveillance of Donald Trump’s campaign, relying heavily on the discredited Steele dossier. Though Comey has portrayed himself as a man guided by principle and "higher loyalty," many view his actions as clear evidence of a politicized FBI willing to bend the rules to target political adversaries.


Tags:

FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Trump Made One Thing Very Clear During His Cabinet Meeting Today Matt Vespa
Mamdani Has Threatened to Have Netanyahu Arrested. Here's How the Israeli PM Responded. Leah Barkoukis
Colombia’s Leftist President Shrinks to Trump with Private Apology After Bizarre Coup Accusation Sarah Arnold
SCOTUS Greenlights Trump’s 'Wrecking Ball' Federal Job Cuts to Move Forward Amid Ongoing Legal Battle Sarah Arnold
The Biggest Conservative Victory in 30 Years Stephen Moore

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supreme Court Hands Trump White House a Major Win, and Slaps Down Justice Jackson Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement