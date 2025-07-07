White Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Nukes Lib Media From Orbit on Texas Flood...
VIP
The Press Rushed to Blame Trump for the Texas River Flood Disaster but...
The State of the Democrats and Our Media – The NY Times Forced...
Surprise: The Left Is Using the Horrific Texas Floods to Push Their Climate...
Is Lebanon Ready to Join the Abraham Accords?
Massive ICE Operation Unfolds in Heart of LA, National Guard Present
Trump Releases Tariff Letters to Seven Countries
Grenell Urges Trump to Withhold Funds From California Until Newsom Fixes State’s Crisis...
Australian Tribunal Rules in Favor of 'Billboard Chris' and Free Speech
VIP
Houston Official Sparks Outrage After Racist Rant Mocking Missing White Girls Killed in...
Trump Administration Revokes Protected Status for Thousands of Hondurans and Nicaraguans
Wealthy Liberal Activists Urge Dem Lawmakers to 'Take a Bullet' to Stop Trump
The Man Who Opened Fire at Texas Border Patrol Facility Has Been Identified
Trump Administration Removing Syrian Group’s Terrorist Designation
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 07, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During a historic visit to the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts toward peace in the Middle East. The surprise gesture recognized Trump’s bold diplomacy in brokering unprecedented peace deals, accomplishments largely ignored by the liberal media and downplayed by global elites. 

Advertisement

On Monday, Netanyahu stated that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee nominating Trump for the prestigious award, expressing his appreciation and admiration for the president's work. 

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security," Netanyahu said. "The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities."

"But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," he continued. 

Recommended

Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During their White House meeting, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed recent military actions against Iran and ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza. Trump expressed confidence that a deal between Israel and Hamas was within reach, downplaying any concerns about delays. When questioned by a reporter about what was preventing an agreement, Trump replied, “I don’t think there is a hold-up. I believe things are moving along very well.”

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Hell Freezes Over As Congressional Republicans Don’t Blow It Kurt Schlichter
The Man Who Opened Fire at Texas Border Patrol Facility Has Been Identified Madeline Leesman
Trump Just Made a Huge Move on Immigration Jeff Charles
Grenell Urges Trump to Withhold Funds From California Until Newsom Fixes State’s Crisis Mismanagement Sarah Arnold
Democrats Finally Admit They Royally Screwed Up on Immigration Policy Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Charlie Kirk Got an Interesting Call Before Trump Signed the Reconciliation Package. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Advertisement