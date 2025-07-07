Netanyahu Nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

During a historic visit to the White House, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally nominated President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts toward peace in the Middle East. The surprise gesture recognized Trump’s bold diplomacy in brokering unprecedented peace deals, accomplishments largely ignored by the liberal media and downplayed by global elites.

On Monday, Netanyahu stated that he had sent a letter to the Nobel Prize Committee nominating Trump for the prestigious award, expressing his appreciation and admiration for the president's work.

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people and many, many admirers around the world, for your leadership, your leadership of the free world, your leadership of a just cause, and the pursuit of peace and security," Netanyahu said. "The president has an extraordinary team, and I think our teams, together, make, an extraordinary combination to meet challenges and seize opportunities."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents President Trump with a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize pic.twitter.com/JUzpU2ZPYz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 7, 2025

"But the president has already realized great opportunities. He forged the Abraham Accords. He's forging peace as we speak, in one country and one region after the other. So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize committee. It's nominating you for the peace prize, which is well-deserved," he continued.

During their White House meeting, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed recent military actions against Iran and ongoing efforts to negotiate a ceasefire in Gaza. Trump expressed confidence that a deal between Israel and Hamas was within reach, downplaying any concerns about delays. When questioned by a reporter about what was preventing an agreement, Trump replied, “I don’t think there is a hold-up. I believe things are moving along very well.”